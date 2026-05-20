Drake Sweet Foundation and Life Academy Launch Water Safety Initiative

Drake Sweet lost his life in a freediving accident in March, 2025. His family created The Drake Sweet Foundation, dedicated to freediving and spearfishing safety awareness, in his honor.

The Water Wise Generation Project will provide lifesaving water safety education and freediving awareness for Tampa Bay families.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Drake Sweet Foundation, Inc. has partnered with Life Academy, Inc. to create the Water Wise Generation Project, a collaboration which aims to give Tampa Bay and South Shore families access to aquatic safety education, open-water preparedness and lifesaving skills for children, teens and adults.

The Drake Sweet Foundation was established in memory of Drake Sweet, who lost his life in a spearfishing accident in March, 2025. Founded by Drake’s family, the Foundation is dedicated to promoting spearfishing, freediving, and open-water safety through education, outreach and hands-on training programs designed to help prevent future tragedies.

“Our partnership with Life Academy is especially meaningful because we believe water safety education should begin at a young age,” said Sofia Sweet, Drake's sister and President of the Foundation formed in his honor. “We grew up by the ocean, and we want families and future generations to feel confident enjoying the water while understanding the importance of safety and preparedness."

To launch their partnership, the organizations will co-host a 2-day training camp featuring:

-Introductory snorkeling and skin-diving instruction

-Advanced water safety education

-Breath-hold and freediving awareness seminars

-Rescue and recovery demonstrations

-Open-water preparedness training

-Safe buddy and supervision practices

Training will also address the risks associated with prolonged breath holding, including loss of motor control (LMC) and hypoxic blackout.

"Our goal is simple," said Tyler Sultenfuss, co-founder and President at Life Academy. "We work to create a culture of awareness, preparedness and a respect for the water—so that every family returns home safely after a day of adventure."

The Water Wise Generation Project water safety training camp will be hosted at The Life Academy's Apollo Beach Facility on June 9 and 10, 2026. Families, freedivers, spearfishermen and all water enthusiasts are welcome. Tickets are $10. For the full class schedule as well as the link to register, please visit the official event page.

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About the Drake Sweet Foundation, Inc. — Drake Sweet passed away on March 13, 2025. To honor his memory and help protect others who share that same love for the ocean, his family established the Drake Sweet Foundation, Inc. The Foundation is dedicated to advancing safety in freediving and spearfishing through education, training, certifications, scholarships and access to critical safety equipment. By raising awareness and empowering the community with knowledge and resources, the Foundation carries forward Drake’s adventurous spirit and unwavering respect for the sea. More at www.DrakeSweetFoundation.com.

About Life Academy Inc. — Life Academy Inc. is a nonprofit organization based in Apollo Beach, Florida dedicated to empowering children and strengthening the community through life skills education, water safety, aquatics programs, and youth development initiatives. Founded in 2018, the organization hosts its annual Water Safety Week, offers its “Lifeguarding for Kids” curriculum, and leads a variety of community outreach efforts that have helped thousands of children throughout the Tampa Bay area develop critical water safety awareness and emergency response skills. More at www.abkidscamp.com.

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