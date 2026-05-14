The Home as Healthcare’s Next Frontier: New Research Defines the Therapeutic Home for Chronic Conditions like Migraine

Three pillars of the Therapeutic Home Environment Dayhouse Health mission

New peer-reviewed research defines the Therapeutic Home Environment and introduces Dayhouse Health, a platform designed to scale home-based patient care.

We are defining a new category of care where the built environment becomes a therapeutic intervention, one that works alongside prescription medicines and behavioral therapies.” — Dorothy Huntsman, Founder of Dayhouse Health

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people with migraine manage their condition through medications and doctor visits. What they have never been told is that the place where they spend most of their time could be working either against them or for them.

New peer-reviewed research published in the journal Healthcare is changing that conversation.

The collaborative study, led by Salt Lake City-based Dayhouse Studio, introduces a rigorous scientific framework called the Therapeutic Home Environment, a practical, evidence-based approach that positions the home not as a backdrop to treatment, but as an active ingredient in it.

Why this matters now

More than 40 million Americans live with migraine. For many, even the best available medications fall short of lasting relief. At the same time, healthcare is rapidly moving out of the clinic and into everyday life through wearables, remote monitoring, digital health apps, and at-home care. Yet no one has formally addressed the one constant in every patient's life: where they live.

"Healthcare is moving into the home, but the home itself has not been part of the treatment," said Dorothy Huntsman, founder of Dayhouse Studio and lead author of the study. "We are defining a new category of care where the built environment becomes a therapeutic intervention, one that works alongside prescription medicines and behavioral therapies."

What the research found

The paper identifies three pillars that together can transform a home into a space that actively supports healing: biophilic design, which incorporates natural light, plants, wood surfaces, and nature views shown to reduce stress, improve circadian rhythm, and support the nervous system; indoor environmental quality, which covers air, acoustics, lighting, and temperature to reduce migraine triggers; and intentional self-care spaces, areas of the home designed to foster better sleep, movement, stress reduction, and social connection as daily habits rather than afterthoughts. Each pillar is linked to biological mechanisms implicated in migraine and its most common companion conditions, including anxiety, insomnia, and chronic pain.

"Healthcare has embraced patient-centered care while overlooking the opportunity to optimize the patient's home for better health outcomes." said co-author Dr. Grzegorz Bulaj of OMNI Self Care. "We also challenge the R&D community to integrate the therapeutic home environment into personalized, multimodal care, with the goal of reaching sustained migraine freedom. For healthcare professionals, think of new opportunities to support patient care through home-enhanced homeostasis."

Introducing Dayhouse Health

The publication marks the launch of Dayhouse Health, a new digital health company translating this framework into scalable solutions for the millions of households where people manage chronic conditions every day. The company is building around the Healing at Home Method, a structured program designed to convert daily living environments into continuous health interventions that extend care well beyond the clinical setting.

"Unlike traditional models centered on episodic care, this approach enables continuous engagement in the environments where outcomes are actually determined," said co-author Desiree Jenkinson.

Dayhouse Health CEO Derek Mattsson points to a larger opportunity. "Healthcare has spent decades optimizing drugs, devices, and clinical care, while largely ignoring the environment where patients spend most of their lives. We believe the home will become the next major frontier in chronic disease management, creating significant opportunities to improve outcomes, lower costs, and build scalable platforms around continuous care.”

About Dayhouse Studio

Dayhouse Studio is a Salt Lake City interior design firm specializing in biophilic and health-centric home environments. The firm also publishes Dayhouse Living, a media platform at the intersection of design, nature, and health.

About Dayhouse Health

Dayhouse Health is a digital health company developing scalable solutions that integrate environmental, behavioral, and AI-powered digital interventions to improve outcomes for people living with migraine and other chronic conditions. Dayhouse Health will launch its first 12-week pilot program this summer, working with an initial group of participants to apply the Healing at Home Method, based on the Therapeutic Home Environment framework. Interested participants can learn more at https://dayhouse.health/.

About OMNI Self-Care

OMNI Self-Care is a health promotion and consulting company focused on evidence-based self-care strategies for chronic conditions, supporting healthcare innovators in developing patient-centered solutions.

Reference: Huntsman DD, Jenkinson D, Bulaj G. The Therapeutic Home Environment for Chronic Diseases: A Transdisciplinary Ecosystem for Achieving Migraine Freedom and Managing Comorbid Anxiety, Insomnia, and Chronic Pain. Healthcare. 2026; 14(9):1123.

LINK to the article: https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9032/14/9/1123

Media Contact:

Grzegorz Bulaj, PhD

greg@dayhousehealth.com

Keywords: migraine treatment, home health, digital health, chronic pain, migraine freedom

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