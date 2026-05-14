ASP CID INVESTIGATING FATAL OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN SEARCY

May 13, 2026

SEARCY, Ark. — At the request of the Searcy Police Department (SPD), the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting at a service station on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

At about 2:15 p.m., SPD officers responded to a disturbance call at the business, located at the corner of Maple Street (Highway 16) and Holmes Road.

Witnesses reported that the suspect, later identified as Cordney Sherod Stewart, 38, of Jacksonville, had fired a weapon inside and outside the business. During the incident, an SPD officer fired his weapon, striking Stewart. Stewart received medical attention at the scene before being transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident.

The deceased will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

At the conclusion of the investigation, ASP CID special agents will present their findings to the White County Prosecuting Attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law.