Dr. Sara Spowart Says Many People Misunderstand What Self-Love Really Means: ‘Be Kind To Yourself’

Dr. Sara Spowart

During Mental Health Awareness Month, Dr. Sara Spowart encourages people to rethink self-love and practice healthier self-talk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people think self-love looks like bubble baths, rest, or crossing tasks off a to-do list. But Dr. Sara Spowart, author and mental health advocate, says real self-love is something much deeper, and most people have never been taught how to practice it. During Mental Health Awareness Month, she is encouraging people to rethink what it really means to care for themselves.

According to Spowart, practicing self-love means developing self-compassion, mindfulness, and healthier ways of speaking to yourself.

“While healthy habits are important, genuine self-love goes much deeper,” says Spowart. “Self-love is the same love you would give to others, finally given to yourself. Most people are much kinder to other people than they are to themselves.”

Spowart believes many individuals struggle emotionally because they were never taught how to develop healthy inner dialogue. Negative self-talk, harsh self-criticism, and unhealthy emotional patterns can quietly impact mental wellbeing over time.

“Being mindful of the way a person speaks to themselves is very important,” she explains. “When people begin practicing self-compassion, life improves. Loving yourself also helps you become more loving overall and less destructively self-centered because you begin operating from a healthier emotional place.”

Spowart describes it as making choices that support emotional, mental, and physical wellbeing while learning to protect oneself from harmful situations and relationships.

“Being kinder to yourself changes everything,” says Spowart. “The relationship you have with yourself affects every other relationship in your life.”

She also points to the emotional benefits associated with healthier self-awareness, saying it can support people struggling with anxiety, addiction, eating disorders, low self-esteem, and emotional distress.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Spowart encourages people to check in with themselves daily. One exercise she recommends is rating how much the individual likes themselves each day on a scale from one to ten and paying attention to emotional patterns over time.

Journaling, mindfulness, and supportive communities can also help strengthen emotional wellbeing and reduce feelings of isolation. Physical and creative activities such as yoga, painting, breathwork, and movement-based wellness groups may also support emotional healing, she says.

“Self-love is for everyone,” she concludes. “It’s a skill anyone can master. Listen to your body and pay attention to your feelings. If you want to know whether you are practicing self-love, ask yourself this: Would you talk to a child the way you talk to yourself?”

About Dr. Sara Spowart

Dr. Sara Spowart is a mental health advocate focused on emotional wellbeing, mindfulness, self-compassion, and personal growth. She is the author of You are Love, a book inspired by her personal journey and designed to help readers embrace authenticity, heal through life’s challenges, and cultivate greater happiness, self-love, and connection with others.

Through her work, she encourages individuals to develop healthier emotional habits, improve self-awareness, and build stronger relationships with themselves and others.

To learn more, click here: https://www.drsaraspowart.com/

Dr. Sara Spowart is available for interviews.

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