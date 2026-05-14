DLNR News Release – TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF POLOLŪ TRAIL, LOOKOUT, AND PARKING AREA

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

RYAN KANAKA‘OLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF POLOLŪ TRAIL, LOOKOUT AND PARKING AREA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 13, 2026

KOHALA, Hawaiʻi – Pololū Trail and the lands leading to the trail entrance will be closed to all public access on Sunday, May 17, 2026, from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., for maintenance. This temporary closure will include the following areas:

Pololū Valley Lookout: No public access will be permitted to the lookout and parking area.

No public access will be permitted to the lookout and parking area. Pololū Trail: Hiking into the valley will be restricted.

The Protect Pololū ʻOhana (PPO), a group of mostly lineal descendants of Pololū, will lead volunteer maintenance efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of visitors and to conduct necessary upkeep of the trail, valley and surrounding environment.

The workday coincides with the sixth annual “E Lei ʻO Pololū” event. This event stems from the dream of a lineal descendant to drape a community-braided lei lāʻī (ti leaf lei) across the entire valley floor to safeguard iwi kūpuna (ancestral remains). PPO has been collecting lei lāʻī from the community, interweaving them together and making the dream become a reality.

Pololū Valley is a cherished destination for both residents and visitors. This brief closure will allow teams to address necessary tasks, ensuring the continued enjoyment and safety of this treasured site.

Residents with questions, concerns or interest in volunteering may contact the PPO at [email protected] , @protectpololu on Instagram, and Protect Pololū on Facebook.

Public access to the Pololū Valley Lookout and Trail is anticipated to resume at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

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