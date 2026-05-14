New Graphic Novel Saga, Essentials, From Black Sails Star Luke Arnold and Producer Chris 'Doc' Wyatt Hits Stores

Cover for Essentials Volume 2 by acclaimed artist Bill Sienkiewicz Essentials Volume 2 page 105 by artist Kelly Williams Essentials Volume 2 page 106 by Kelly Williams

A bold new post-apocalyptic graphic novel series where Inception meets The Walking Dead from exciting new indie publisher The Lab Press.

This fun little idea has fully taken us over and become something wilder than we ever could have imagined... I hope it helps others deal with the glut of madness we’re experiencing in the world today.” — Luke Arnold

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drawing comparisons to Inception and The Walking Dead, Essentials defies description with its heady mix of genres, styles and philopsophical explorations that draw on Carl Jung, Immanuel Kant and other great thinkers. Created by Black Sails and Nautilus star, Luke Arnold , in collaboration with writer and producer Chris 'Doc' Wyatt (Ninjago, Transformers, TMNT), this original graphic novel series from emerging new publisher, The Lab Press , brings together a host of artistic talent to tell a unique end-of-the-world saga that will challenge the way you look at things.When Earth collides with a non-physical alien dimension which undoes and rewrites the rules of reality, shotgun-wielding scientist Harris Pax and his two extra-dimensional, non-corporeal alien sidekicks (manifesting as a reanimated corpse and a toy robot) become humanity’s only hope for survival. What’s left behind is a twisted and surreal landscape shaped solely by the madness of the few survivors who are left. In order to complete their conquest of Earth, the other-dimensional beings must take form in the midst of this madness and convince the humans to kill themselves through fear, seduction or intimidation.“Essentials is a parasite. This fun little idea has fully taken us over and become something wilder than we ever could have imagined,” says Luke Arnold, a multi-talented creator known for his role as John Silver in Black Sails. “Finding a collaborator like Chris, and generous publishers like The Lab Press, has enabled us to bring this story to life with the help of some incredibly talented and diverse artists. Essentials is the playground where we exorcize our fears, hopes, and collective madness, and I hope it helps others deal with the glut of madness we’re experiencing in the world today.”“When Luke first spoke to me about his idea for Essentials, it really got my mind racing,” adds co-writer and producer, Chris 'Doc' Wyatt. “I’ve had the opportunity to write a lot of film, television and comic books, but there’s nothing quite as ambitious as Essentials. Imagine a world where a billionaire is trying to help people? That’s already audacious territory, as our friends at The Lab would say. Then imagine a world where people’s delusions dictate their reality, and that's still just the start of where this goes.”In this latest volume of the Essentials saga, Harris Pax’s journey brings him closer to his companion, Buttons, while bringing them into contact with a cavalcade of strange new characters, including a despondent oil-rig worker on the verge of giving up, a free-spirited artist who has learned to manipulate their (un)reality, and a lighthouse keeper with a Messiah complex. Artists bringing this installment to vivid life include Jeffrey Kam, Dave Acosta, Joe Flood, Zelda Devon, Kelly Williams, Emma Price, and returning artist Jason Howard – as well as colorist Adam Guzowski, letterer Jared K. Fletcher, and award-winning cover artist Bill Sienkiewicz.Essentials Volume 2 arrives in book stores, comic shops and online from May 13, and will be followed by a special Limited Edition cover featuring art by rising star Dani. This volume provides a perfect jumping-on point to the story, although the first volume of Essentials is still available from your favorite bookseller. You can find out more about the title, and see links to purchase at thelab.press/essentialsv2The Lab Press is a publisher of fearless storytelling, styles, perspectives, and creators. Our dedication is to the art of the printed graphic novel and ensuring even audacious visions are realized. For voices yet to be heard and established voices looking to take new risks, we provide space where experimentation is rampant, delicate ideas are guarded and untethered stories can grow, along with the backing needed to get these stories into the hands of fans who will carry them out into the world. You can find out more at thelabpress.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.