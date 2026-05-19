Natural Transplants Surgeon Dr. Harold Siegel Featured in Vogue Arabia on the Rising Risk of Traction Alopecia

Dr. Harold Siegel Featured in Vogue Arabia

Leading hair restoration expert provides insight to a premier fashion publication on the growing link between damaging hairstyles and permanent hair loss.

Traction alopecia is one of the most preventable forms of hair loss we see.” — Dr. Harold Siegel

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Harold Siegel, a leading hair restoration surgeon at Natural Transplants , recently spoke with Vogue Arabia to address the hidden physical costs of modern hair trends. In the feature, “ Is Your Favourite Hairstyle Causing Hairfall? ,” Dr. Siegel details the direct clinical link between highly stylized, damaging hairstyles and traction alopecia - a preventable, yet increasingly common, form of hair loss.The article investigates how tightly pulled ponytails, heavy extensions, and slicked-back looks routinely cause progressive follicular damage. Dr. Siegel lent his expertise to the piece to explain exactly how constant tension physically affects the scalp.“Traction alopecia is one of the most preventable forms of hair loss we see,” said Dr. Siegel. “The challenge is that patients often don’t recognize the early warning signs. What begins as subtle thinning along the hairline can evolve into permanent loss if the underlying cause (chronic tension) is not addressed.”While early-stage traction alopecia can be reversed simply by altering styling habits, sustained stress on the follicle restricts blood flow and triggers inflammation. Over time, this prolonged tension results in irreversible follicular death. At that late stage, surgical intervention becomes the only viable method to restore density and natural hair growth patterns.Dr. Siegel’s commentary in the premier fashion publication highlights his ongoing commitment to patient education in the aesthetic space. At Natural Transplants, he specializes in high-density surgical restorations tailored to each patient's anatomy, treating a wide spectrum of conditions including genetic thinning, trauma, and tension-induced loss.“Education is critical,” Dr. Siegel added. “Patients deserve to understand how everyday styling decisions impact their hair health and what medical options are available if permanent damage has already occurred.”To learn more about his surgical expertise or to schedule a consultation, visit Dr. Harold Siegel's profile at Natural Transplants or call 844-327-4247.About Natural Transplants, Hair Restoration ClinicNatural Transplants is a leading hair restoration clinic dedicated exclusively to surgical and therapeutic solutions for hair loss. With a focus on precision, transparency, and patient experience, the practice is known for delivering consistent, natural results using advanced FUT and FUE techniques. Each physician works with one patient at a time, ensuring a highly personalized standard of medical care.

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