Blooio Lowers iMessage API Pricing to $98/mo, Adds HubSpot Integration and Tier-1 Carrier Partnerships

Blooio's native HubSpot integration lets reps send and receive iMessages directly from any HubSpot record — no Chrome plugin, no middleware. Conversations log automatically to the contact timeline, turning HubSpot into a true iMessage CRM. Blooio Logo | Send iMessages from anywhere with an API

iMessage API parity for business at a price every team can deploy, built for an agentic future where AI agents operate inside iMessage at scale.

CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blooio, the developer platform for sending iMessage from an API, today announced its largest product release to date: a dramatic price reduction on dedicated iMessage numbers, a new shared starter plan, native iMessage polls and group chats, FindMy-powered location sharing, a fully native HubSpot integration, and partnerships with all three major U.S. carriers.

The release marks a major step toward Blooio's stated goal of full iMessage parity for businesses, developers, and AI agents at a price point any team can deploy.

What's New Today

Dedicated iMessage numbers, now starting at $98/mo. In direct response to customer feedback that dedicated lines were priced out of reach, specially that not every account needs outbound functionality. Blooio is cutting prices across the board.

Shared starter plan at $39/mo. An entry tier offers a shared dedicated iMessage line for teams that want to test the platform without committing to a dedicated number. Blooio's smart routing layer ensures that customers who share a line never see each other's traffic — messages are isolated by sender and recipient, and routed deterministically to the right tenant.

David Harvey, Co-founder of Blooio (Marketing & Sales):

"Our customers were loud and clear: dedicated iMessage numbers were too expensive and not everyone needs outbound functionality. So we cut the price. Dedicated lines now start at $98 a month for inbound only lines, and our shared starter plan is $39. We want every developer, every CRM team, every founder building on iMessage to be able to ship on day one without writing an enterprise check."

Native HubSpot integration. No Chrome plugin, no middleware. Blooio is now a native HubSpot app, available directly inside the HubSpot CRM. Reps can send and receive iMessages from any HubSpot record, automate workflows, and log every conversation back to the contact inbox directly in HubSpot all without browser extensions or third-party glue.

Multipart messaging. Blooio now supports multipart messages. A single message body composed of multiple parts (text, attachment, link) bringing the API closer to true iMessage parity for richer, more native-feeling conversations.

KYC unlock for advanced features. Customers can now complete KYC inside the dashboard to unlock access to gated capabilities.

Major-carrier partnerships. Blooio is now a partner with all three U.S. tier-1 carriers giving customers carrier-grade reliability, deliverability, and enterprise-class numbers underneath the iMessage layer.

Eric Parsons, Co-founder of Blooio (Product & Engineering):

"Every feature in this release is part of one mission -- full iMessage parity through an API. Polls, group chats, FindMy location sharing, multipart messages, native HubSpot -- these are the building blocks of an agentic future where AI agents can operate inside iMessage as first-class participants, not as bots stapled onto SMS."

Annual plans for current customers and enterprise teams. Annual billing is live. Existing customers and prospective enterprise teams can reach out to Blooio's enterprise team for custom pricing.

iMessage parity features: Blooio now supports native iMessage polls, FindMy location sharing, and group chats in the API -- closing the gap between what Apple users can do natively and what developers can do programmatically.

Aria Afshar, Co-founder of Blooio (Enterprise & Operations):

"I sit on calls with customers every single day, from solo founders to enterprise teams running thousands of conversations a week. Two things kept coming up: 'we love the product, but the price is too steep' and 'we want it to feel native.' This push answers both."

Coming Soon

FaceTime audio and video — currently working in beta and rolling out as an add-on for an additional fee.

Native Salesforce integration — alongside the HubSpot release, Salesforce is next.

P2P WhatsApp on the same Blooio number. Not templated WhatsApp Business. Blooio is bringing peer-to-peer WhatsApp on the same number customers already use for iMessage, skipping Meta's template approvals, message fees, and verification gauntlet.

The Story

Blooio started as an idea in 2024. A thesis that iMessage, the highest-trust messaging channel on the planet, was the next great developer surface area. Through mid-2025 the platform scaled rapidly as developers, CRMs, AI tools, and agencies adopted Blooio to send and receive iMessage at scale. Today's release continues that growth trajectory and signals where the next chapter is going: an iMessage platform built not just for humans and businesses, but for AI agents that will live inside the inbox.

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