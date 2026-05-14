Lowell Summer Music Series Announces Full Lineup for 36th Season

Set In Scenic, Tree-Lined Boarding House Park In Downtown Lowell, The Series Brings Fans Up Close To Live Music

LOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lowell Summer Music Series returns to Boarding House Park from July 11 through mid-September with more than a dozen nationally touring artists, including Graham Nash, Iron & Wine, Margo Price, JJ Grey & Mofro, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Watchhouse, and Ripe. Set in the scenic, tree-lined Boarding House Park in the heart of downtown Lowell, the annual outdoor concert series offers audiences an intimate live music experience where fans relax on blankets and beach chairs just steps from the stage. Tickets for most shows are on sale now at LowellSummerMusic.org. For the first time ever, the Lowell Summer Music Series will offer a limited number of 100 Season Pass Memberships that include tickets to all shows at a steep discount. Season Pass Memberships will go on sale Friday, May 15, at 10:00 AM.2026 Season Lineup:July 11: Back to the 80’s with Jessie’s GirlJuly 12: The Rat Pack Show (Free Bicentennial Celebration)July 17: The Fab FauxAugust 2: JJ Grey & MofroAugust 7: Iron & WineAugust 8: Christone “Kingfish” IngramAugust 9: RipeAugust 14: WatchhouseAugust 15: Pink Talking FishAugust 20: The Record Company Featuring the Charlie Musselwhite DuoAugust 21: Lotus LandSeptember 4: Margo PriceSeptember 12: 45th Annual Banjo & Fiddle ContestSeptember 13: Graham Nash“From iconic voices to exciting new artists, this season captures what makes Lowell Summer Music Series so special,” said James Macdonald, Series Director. “It’s not just the music, it’s the setting. A summer night on the grass, under the stars, in one of the most unique and beautiful concert environments in Massachusetts. Boarding House Park is a one-of-a-kind concert venue and a must on every music fan’s list.”For fans looking to take in the entire season, the Lowell Summer Music Series is launching new pricing for its Season Pass Membership program. A limited number of 100 fans will have the opportunity to attend all 12 shows for nearly 50% off, essentially getting 12 concerts for the price of six.“Our new Season Membership program offers an incredible value at less than $30 per concert,” said Macdonald. “Lowell Summer Music Series is proud to offer music fans a full night of live entertainment at such an affordable price. At a time when ticket prices continue to rise and even a simple night out can be expensive, this gives fans the chance to experience an entire summer of music at one of the best concert values anywhere in New England. We're only offering this opportunity to 100 fans, and when they are gone, they are gone.”Season Pass Memberships will go on sale Friday, May 15, at 10:00 AM at LowellSummerMusic.org.This year, the City of Lowell is marking the 200th anniversary of Lowell’s incorporation as a town in 1826. To celebrate, the Lowell Summer Music Series is throwing a free concert. The Rat Pack Show is like stepping back in time to a glamorous 1960s filled with charm, wit, and as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. are brought to life on stage. The July 12th show starts at 6:30 PM, and doors open at 5:30.The series will once again present Free Fun for Kids, a longtime summer program offering family-friendly entertainment on Wednesdays and Thursdays in July and August. Each event includes live performances such as music, dance, magic, and animal shows, along with free lunches provided by Lowell Public Schools, healthy snacks, free books from Project LEARN, creative activities, and complimentary trolley rides from the National Park Service. The program serves thousands of children and families each summer at no cost. More info: https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/kids The 2026 season marks the 45th annual Banjo and Fiddle Contest, taking place Saturday, September 12, from 10:00 AM–6:00 PM. The free event welcomes both contestants and spectators for workshops, organized jam sessions, and of course, the banjo and fiddle competitions themselves. Players can register now at LowellSummerMusic.orgThe Lowell Summer Music Series is produced by the Lowell Festival Foundation. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the series operates without taxpayer funding and is sustained by ticket sales, sponsorships, grants, and community support.For tickets and more information, visit LowellSummerMusic.org. Boarding House Park is located at 40 French St, Lowell, MA 01852.

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