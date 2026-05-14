Dr. Ben Clinton’s Teaching What Every Employer Wants Receives Literary Titan Gold Book Award

Teaching What Every Employer Wants Literary Titan Gold Book Award

Award-winning book on employability skills for educators earns Gold recognition after a 5-star review, with royalties pledged to CTE student scholarships.

HARLINGEN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ben Clinton’s book, Teaching What Every Employer Wants, has received the Literary Titan Gold Book Award after earning a 5-star review from Literary Titan.

Written for Career and Technical Education teachers, school leaders, and other educators, Teaching What Every Employer Wants focuses on the habits and professional skills that help students succeed beyond graduation. Rather than treating employability as a vague concept, the book breaks it into practical, teachable behaviors such as communication, dependability, professionalism, problem-solving, and follow-through.

“This book was written for educators who know technical skill alone is not enough,” said Clinton. “Students also need the habits, judgment, and work ethic that make those skills matter in the real world. I wanted to give teachers a practical way to build that into everyday instruction.”

The Literary Titan review praised the book’s direct and practical approach to preparing students for life and work beyond the classroom. That recognition was followed by the Gold Book Award, which is presented to books selected from Literary Titan’s reviewed titles.

Clinton is a leadership speaker, consultant, and former public school administrator whose experience includes serving as a teacher, coach, principal, and district leader. His work centers on leadership, workforce readiness, school improvement, and helping organizations strengthen the human skills that drive performance.

In addition to the award recognition, Clinton has pledged that 100% of author royalties from the book will go toward scholarships for CTE students, helping support young people as they pursue career training, industry credentials, and continued education.

“Too many students leave school with technical knowledge but without the habits that determine whether they can succeed, be trusted, and grow once they get to work,” Clinton said. “This book was written to help close that gap, and I’m proud that the royalties will now help support CTE students directly.”

The book also serves as the foundation for professional learning and training for schools and CTE programs, extending its practical approach beyond the page and into classrooms, campuses, and educator workshops.

For more information about the book, or related training, visit Dr. Ben Clinton’s website.

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