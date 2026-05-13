News Release: OCEMS secures grand for equipment funding

NEWS RELEASE

May 13, 2026





Contact: Nathan McCullough, Chief Paramedic, OCEMS

Phone: 970-325-7272





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Ouray County, CO — Ouray County EMS Secures Funding to Enhance Emergency Medical Services





Ouray County EMS is thrilled to announce that it has received funding from the Colorado Emergency Medical and Trauma Services (EMTS) Provider Grant Program. This grant will significantly bolster emergency medical response capabilities across the county.





The funding will be used to acquire:

• Three Stryker LifePak 35 cardiac monitors/defibrillators

• Two Stryker LUCAS chest compression systems





This new equipment will modernize frontline emergency responses and improve patient care during cardiac emergencies, critical medical incidents, and extended transport situations, which are common in rural mountain communities. The LifePak 35 monitors will replace the aging LifePak 15 units currently on primary ambulances and will also extend advanced cardiac monitoring capabilities to community paramedic and quick response vehicle (QRV) operations. Existing LifePak 15 units will be reassigned to QRVs, which currently only carry AEDs, thus greatly enhancing countywide ALS response capabilities. The LUCAS devices will provide automated chest compressions during cardiac arrests, ensuring CPR consistency and allowing providers to focus on other critical life-saving interventions during transport and prolonged scenes.





“This grant directly enhances the level of care we can provide to residents and visitors across Ouray County,” said Nathan McCullough, EMS Chief Paramedic for Ouray County EMS. “Rural EMS systems face unique challenges, including long transport times, difficult terrain, and limited staffing. These tools help bridge those gaps and improve outcomes for our patients.”





The project also strengthens interoperability with neighboring emergency agencies through the continued use of Stryker-based monitoring systems, which are already common throughout the region.





Ouray County EMS expressed gratitude to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), local leadership, and community partners for their support in continuing to invest in rural emergency medical services.





About Ouray County EMS

Ouray County EMS provides advanced life support emergency medical services to residents and visitors throughout Ouray County, Colorado. The agency responds to hundreds of medical emergencies annually across mountainous terrain, remote highways, and rural communities while working closely with local fire departments and regional healthcare partners.





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