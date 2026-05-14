Construction of a new pedestrian underpass is underway in Rawlins

RAWLINS, Wyo. — Crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation have begun mobilizing for work along the US 287 Bypass/Higley Boulevard corridor for a new pedestrian underpass.

Initial work will take place just south of the intersection with Aberdeen/Harshman and will primarily involve dirt work in the right-of-way. This work will require shoulder closures and reduced speed limits to allow crews to safely complete grading, excavation, stormwater, and drainage installation activities. Speed limits through the work zone will be reduced from 40 MPH to 30 MPH.

Work during this phase will include grading and digging operations associated with stormwater and drainage improvements. Motorists should expect west-side shoulder closures throughout the project area, but minimal impacts on traffic are anticipated beyond reduced speeds.

The public is encouraged to obey all posted signs, signals, flaggers, and other traffic control, and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

This phase of work is expected to continue into early June. Additional information regarding future road closures and detour routes will be provided as construction progresses. All project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.