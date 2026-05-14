ATLANTA – DBHDD Commissioner Kevin Tanner, along with local agency leaders, gathered Wednesday to celebrate the opening of Georgia’s newest Behavioral Health Crisis Center (BHCC) in Augusta, marking another major milestone in the state’s ongoing effort to expand access to emergency behavioral health and substance use treatment services.

“I want to specifically thank Governor Kemp, along with our House and Senate leadership, for making this facility possible through their continued commitment to strengthening Georgia’s behavioral health system,” said DBHDD Commissioner Kevin Tanner. “This center represents hope for individuals and families experiencing a behavioral health or substance use crisis while also providing critical support to hospitals, law enforcement, and emergency responders throughout the region.”

The new state-of-the-art facility, operated by Serenity Behavioral Health Systems, officially opened following a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by DBHDD Commissioner Kevin Tanner, local officials, healthcare partners, and community stakeholders.

Located at 3421 Mike Padgett Highway, the center was made possible through a significant state investment, including nearly $14 million in construction funding and $9.4 million for operations provided by Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly.

Since 2019, Georgia has invested approximately $1 billion in mental health services, allowing the state to strengthen and expand its behavioral health system of care. During the 2026 legislative session alone, lawmakers approved nearly half a billion dollars in additional behavioral health investments — a historic commitment that will strengthen access to treatment statewide.

The Augusta BHCC replaces Serenity’s previous 16-bed Crisis Stabilization Unit, which served the community for 17 years with funding support from DBHDD. The new facility significantly expands crisis response capacity and includes:

24 Crisis Stabilization Unit beds

16 temporary 23-hour observation chairs

Capacity to serve up to 40 individuals simultaneously

The center will provide short-term stabilization, assessment, and treatment services for individuals experiencing behavioral health or substance use crises. Individuals may seek services voluntarily or be referred through law enforcement, hospitals, or the courts. The typical length of stay is three to five days but can be as long as 10 days.

“We are beyond thrilled to be opening our new BHCC,” said long-time Serenity CEO Chuck Williamson. “The community will benefit incredibly from the assistance this will provide to those who might be in a behavioral health or substance abuse crisis. This facility will also relieve the pressure currently faced by law enforcement, the courts and local healthcare facilities. This is a proud day for Serenity, and we are so grateful to the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities and Commissioner Kevin Tanner for the support and funding they provided to build the new BHCC.”

The opening of the Augusta Behavioral Health Crisis Center is part of Georgia’s broader strategy to build a stronger, more responsive behavioral health system focused on early intervention, crisis stabilization, and long-term recovery support. In the last five years, the state has started developing five new crisis center locations in Clayton, Fulton, Laurens, and Richmond counties.

