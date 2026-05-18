Zarina Del Mar, Creator of the 3D Movement System, Earns Shorty Awards Nomination for 'Brand Voice' Category

Zarina Del Mar

The fitness innovator is being recognized for promoting smarter, results-driven wellness content across social media

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitness innovator, movement expert, and creator of the 3D Movement System, Zarina Del Mar, has been officially nominated in the “Brand Voice” category at the 18th Annual Shorty Awards, which recognize influential creators and voices across digital and social media.

“It’s exciting to be recognized by the Shorty Awards, especially in a category focused on brand voice,” says Del Mar. “I’ve always tried to create content that feels authentic, practical, and genuinely useful to people, so this nomination is a great honor.”

The nomination places Del Mar alongside major brands, agencies, and creators recognized for originality, audience engagement, and impactful digital storytelling. The Shorty Awards are judged by the Real Time Academy, which includes leaders from companies such as Google, Netflix, Meta, Amazon, and Disney.

Over the past several years, Del Mar has built a loyal audience by challenging the idea that fitness has to be extreme, time-consuming, or punishing to be effective. Through social media videos, interviews, and educational content, she promotes a more realistic approach to health focused on mobility, posture, body awareness, longevity, and everyday function.

“A simple but radical idea drives my work: movement should be intelligent, accessible, and sustainable,” Del Mar states. “Too much of the fitness industry promotes extremes and exhaustion as the standard for health. I want people to understand that even just five minutes a day of intentional exercise can improve strength, mobility, energy, and overall well-being.”

Her 3D Movement System has gained attention for its short, results-driven workouts designed for busy people seeking practical and sustainable wellness routines. Supporters of the program often point to its accessibility, affordability, and focus on helping people work with their bodies instead of against them.

The “Brand Voice” category recognizes creators and brands with a clear and consistent presence across social media. Del Mar was nominated for her relatable content promoting smarter exercise habits and realistic approaches to wellness for everyday people. This year’s finalists include major names across entertainment, technology, media, sports, and global consumer brands, making the nomination a notable achievement within the digital creator space.

Winners of the 18th Annual Shorty Awards are scheduled to be announced during the live awards ceremony in New York City on May 19, 2026.

For more information about the Shorty Awards and the Brand Voice category, visit the Shorty Awards website: https://shortyawards.com/category/18th/brand-voice

About Zarina Del Mar

Zarina Del Mar is a fitness innovator, movement expert, and creator of the 3D Movement System, a time-efficient exercise program designed to improve strength, mobility, posture, and overall body function in just minutes a day. Through her digital content and educational platforms, Del Mar encourages realistic, sustainable approaches to long-term health and wellness.

To learn more, click here: https://whateva.club/

Zarina Del Mar is available for interviews.

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