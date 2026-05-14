Brand g Vacations Unveils New Luxury Journey Through Colombia

Brand g Vacations has been taking LGBT travelers to Colombia since 2022

A Coffee Baptism, Rooftop Bar Crawl, and Gay Salsa Dance Class are Some of the Fresh Experiences in Bogotá, Medellín, Guatapé, and Cartagena

Colombia has emerged as one of our most popular destinations. This journey allows guests to experience its warmth and beauty while connecting with local LGBT+ communities and fellow travelers.” — Mike Mumford, Brand g Vacations’ General Manager

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brand g Vacations , the #1 operator of luxury all LGBT + cruises and land tours, is proud to announce an unforgettable new 9-night luxury journey through Colombia , designed for LGBT+ travelers seeking authentic cultural immersion, elevated experiences, and meaningful connection.The “2027 Taste of Colombia” invites guests to discover the country’s vibrant spirit through its three iconic cities — Bogotá, Medellín, and Cartagena — along with an overnight stay in the storybook lakeside town of Guatapé.“We first started taking tours to Colombia in 2022, and it has emerged as one of our most popular and exciting destinations,” said Mike Mumford, Brand g Vacations’ General Manager. “This journey allows our guests to experience the warmth, beauty, and authenticity of Colombia while connecting with local LGBT+ communities and fellow travelers in a welcoming and inclusive environment.”From the cosmopolitan energy of Bogotá to the transformative urban renaissance of Medellín and the romantic coastal charm of Cartagena, the itinerary showcases Colombia’s rich contrasts — including breathtaking landscapes, historic architecture, world-class cuisine, and vibrant nightlife.Brand g curates ground-breaking itineraries and experiences for travelers who appreciate smaller groups where it’s easier to get to know your fellow travelers and lasting friendships are born. Brand g trips usually comprise fewer than 150 guests but this trip will be limited to just 28 people.The Taste of Colombia experience will take place from February 19 through 28, 2027. Guests will enjoy curated experiences including:• A historic city tour of Bogotá’s famed La Candelaria district• A visit to the awe-inspiring Salt Cathedral of Zipaquirá• Medellín’s acclaimed Transformation Tour highlighting the city’s cultural rebirth• A Medellín rooftop bar crawl• A Colombian coffee farm experience• Climbing the iconic Peñol Rock and overnighting in Guatapé• A private evening catamaran cruise in Cartagena Bay• A guided tour of Cartagena’s UNESCO-listed walled city• Exclusive rum and chocolate tastings celebrating Colombia’s renowned flavorsThe tour also includes opportunities to connect with local LGBT+ community members, offering travelers a deeper understanding of contemporary Colombian culture including a gay salsa dance class.Guests will experience Colombia’s celebrated hospitality from the moment they arrive, with premium accommodations, first-rate transportation, expert local guides and impeccable tour hosts to make the journey easy and seamless.As demand for immersive, experience-driven LGBT+ travel continues to grow, Brand g Vacations remains committed to creating meaningful journeys that combine luxury, authenticity, and community. For more information or to book, please call (952) 405-9309 or visit brandgvacations.com.About Brand g Vacations:Brand g is the #1 operator of luxury, all-LGBT+ vacations. Launched in 2011 with a single riverboat cruise, Brand g Vacations has grown to offer 27 trips for 2027, taking guests to every corner of the globe. From beloved iconic destinations to exotic and lesser traveled countries, Brand g offers remarkable service and exceptional experiences created by LGBT+ travel experts.Brand g’s trips are intimate in size (30 to 200 guests), and virtually everything is included in the price: shore excursions and tours, cocktails, airport transfers, pre- or post-cruise hotels where noted, as well as special Brand g entertainers and experiences. (The only thing not included is airfare.)

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