BPMG Expands Cooking Adventure IP with Short-Form Drama Series

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Short-form drama based on the Cooking Adventure franchise released Starring Lee Na-eun, Choi Bo-min, Yoon Hyun-seok, and Kim Do-ah

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BPMG today announced the release of a short-form drama series based on its globally popular cooking simulation game Cooking Adventure.

Titled My Little Chef, the live-action drama tells the story of the heir to Korea’s largest restaurant group who loses everything and begins rebuilding a career through cooking competitions. Inspired by the game’s world and character concepts, the series represents BPMG’s latest effort to expand the Cooking Adventure IP beyond gaming into entertainment content.

Produced by Joy Company, the drama stars Lee Na-eun in the lead role, alongside Choi Bo-min, Yoon Hyun-seok, and Kim Do-ah.

The series will be available on short-form content platforms including Vigloo and DramaBox. BPMG also plans to introduce various in-game promotions and events connected to the drama launch.

At the same time, Cooking Adventure has added a new in-game restaurant called “Mushroom Garden.” The update introduces mushroom-themed dishes such as mushroom hot pot rice, mushroom steak, and mushroom omelets. Combining Eastern and Western-inspired recipes, the new content delivers a fresh culinary experience to players around the world.

The update also adds mushroom-themed costumes and decorative items, offering players additional customization options for their restaurants and characters. To celebrate Family Month in Korea, the game is hosting a variety of special events.

Players can earn rewards through the “Chef Mission Event,” while additional items and in-game currency will be distributed through coupons shared via the official community café and in-game mail. Players who complete the “Chocolate Atelier” themed quest can also receive a special “Master Symbol” reward.

Cooking Adventure has surpassed 33 million downloads worldwide.

More information is available through the official channels below:

Related Links

Official Website: Cooking Adventure Official Website https://game.bpmg.biz/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Facebook: Cooking Adventure Facebook https://www.facebook.com/normacookingadventure?utm_source=chatgpt.com

https://linktr.ee/chef_norma

About BPMG

Founded in 2021, BPMG is a technology company specializing in blockchain and AI-based services. Its ecosystem includes the multi-chain wallet Kmint, blockchain platform development, stablecoin consulting, and EcoSpace AI solutions. BPMG has secured KRW 7 billion in Series A funding and collaborates with major IT companies including ITCEN, Megazone, and Hyosung Galaxia Metaverse. Through its subsidiary Blomix, the company also operates game services for titles including TalesRunner, Fortress3 Blue, EOS Red, and EOS Black.

Media Contact

Sunhee Ha

Communications Office, BPMG

sh.ha@bpmg.biz

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