M&H Accounting Services Now Accepting New Clients for Bookkeeping, Payroll, and Advisory Services in the Bronx

M&H Accounting Services on Hennessy Place in the Bronx now serves small businesses across all five NYC boroughs.

Poly Fatima, founder of M&H Accounting Services, brings corporate accounting expertise to small businesses in the Bronx.

New York is one of the most diverse business environments anywhere. Every client teaches us something that makes the work better.” — Poly Kaniz Fatima

THE BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- M&H Accounting Services , a bookkeeping and accounting practice based at 1919 Hennessy Place in the Bronx, is now accepting new clients for monthly bookkeeping, payroll processing, catch-up work, and fractional CFO services. The firm serves small businesses across all five boroughs of New York City and Westchester County.Founded by Poly Kaniz Fatima, the practice was established to provide small business owners with the caliber of financial record-keeping and communication typically reserved for larger organizations. Fatima, who holds a Master's in Accounting from the University of Scranton and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Baruch College's Zicklin School of Business, currently serves as Corporate Accounting Manager at Mediterranean Shipping Company, one of the largest global shipping and logistics companies in the world. She brings that corporate-level discipline to every engagement at M&H.The firm's core offering is full-service monthly bookkeeping, which includes bank and credit card reconciliation, transaction categorization, monthly financial statements, and tax-ready books maintained in QuickBooks Online. Pricing starts at $199 per month and scales with the client's monthly expense volume, with each business receiving a fixed rate before any work begins.Beyond monthly bookkeeping, M&H Accounting Services provides catch-up bookkeeping for businesses whose records are months or years behind, bill payment and invoicing, payroll setup and ongoing processing through ADP, 1099 filing for contractors, and budgeting and cash flow forecasting. Fractional CFO support is available for owners facing hiring decisions, lease negotiations, or expansion planning who need financial modeling and analysis to move forward with confidence."Most of the business owners who reach out to us are not looking for something complicated. They want accurate books, clear reports, and someone who actually responds when they have a question," said Poly Fatima, Founder of M&H Accounting Services. "That sounds simple, but a lot of them have not been getting it."The observation reflects a broader pattern across the small business accounting landscape. As outsourced bookkeeping has become more common, many firms have scaled by adding layers of staff between the client and the person doing the work, resulting in delayed responses and inconsistent quality. M&H takes the opposite approach: clients work directly with Fatima, with no staff rotations and no intermediaries.Among Bronx bookkeepers , the firm distinguishes itself through the founder's range of professional experience. Before launching M&H, Fatima spent more than a decade working in accounting roles exclusively within New York City. She began her career as a staff accountant processing over 300 invoices per week, advanced to a senior accounting position at a Bronx-based waste management company managing full-cycle accounts payable and weekly payroll, and later served as the bookkeeper for a medical practice in Queens using both QuickBooks and Sage Intacct. Her software proficiency also includes SAP and Concur.The firm's client base spans multiple industries, including cleaning companies, restaurants, salons and barbershops, freight and trucking operators, facility and building service providers, and property managers. M&H has documented results across these sectors, including helping a commercial cleaning company file its first 1099s and renegotiate unprofitable contracts, assisting a trucking operator in identifying a money-losing vehicle through per-truck cost tracking, and guiding a restaurant to reduce food costs from nearly 40 percent to 33 percent through clear monthly reporting.For businesses seeking payroll services in the Bronx , M&H offers both one-time payroll setup with training and full-service ongoing processing. Full-service payroll includes tax deposits, quarterly filings, year-end W-2 preparation, and 1099 filing for independent contractors. The firm has particular experience with payroll challenges common to service-based businesses, including tip credit calculations, overtime compliance, and proper classification of booth renters and independent contractors.New clients can expect a structured onboarding process. After an initial consultation, M&H reviews the business's current financial situation, provides a clear quote, and begins work typically within a few days. Document exchange is handled through a secure client portal, and most client relationships are conducted remotely via phone, email, or video call, though in-person meetings are available at the firm's Bronx office by appointment.M&H Accounting Services provides bookkeeping, payroll, and advisory services in the Bronx and throughout the New York City metropolitan area. Monthly bookkeeping services operate on a month-to-month basis with no long-term contracts. Business owners interested in a consultation can reach the firm by phone, email, or through the contact form at the firm's website.

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