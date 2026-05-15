Lance Luke Named Winner of the International Impact Book Award for How Safe Is Your Building?

Hawaii-based author and building expert receives international recognition for his book on building safety, accident prevention, and costly lawsuit avoidance.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lance Luke, Hawaii-based building expert, construction consultant, and author, has been selected as a winner of the International Impact Book Award for his book, How Safe Is Your Building? Prevent Accidents and Costly Lawsuits.The book, now in its fourth edition, focuses on helping property owners, building managers, associations, and the general public better understand common building safety issues. Topics include trip hazards, railings, concrete spalling, roof leaks, electrical systems, plumbing, windows, fire safety, building codes, wildfire rebuilding, and building fire preparedness.The International Impact Book Awards notified Luke of his selection on May 4, 2026. The award recognizes authors whose work demonstrates meaningful impact, creativity, dedication, and excellence in the literary field.Luke is known for bringing decades of real-world professional experience into his writing. With a career spanning more than four decades in construction, building inspections, construction management, and expert witness work, he has authored books that help readers better understand building safety, property issues, construction concerns, and practical approaches to protecting real estate investments.How Safe Is Your Building? reflects Luke’s mission to make building safety easier to understand. The book emphasizes that safety is not limited to meeting minimum code requirements, but also includes identifying hazards early, maintaining critical building components, and taking action before small problems become accidents, property damage, or legal disputes.“This recognition is an honor,” said Lance Luke. “My goal has always been to share useful knowledge in a way that helps people make better decisions about their homes, buildings, and investments. This book was written to help readers look at buildings with safety in mind and understand why prevention matters.”The International Impact Book Awards Gala is scheduled for July 19, 2026. The event will bring together authors, publishers, media professionals, and industry leaders to celebrate this year’s award winners. According to the award notification, winners will also be featured through the organization’s social media and winners' page.Luke’s recognition adds to his growing body of work as an author and industry expert. His books reflect his commitment to educating homeowners, property managers, building professionals, associations, and the general public about construction, safety, and property-related concerns.For more information about Lance Luke and his work, visit:About Lance LukeLance Luke is a Hawaii-based building expert, construction consultant, expert witness, and author with over four decades of experience in the construction and real estate industries. Through his books, webinars, and professional work, he helps property owners, associations, attorneys, and industry professionals better understand building issues, construction concerns, and safety matters.Media Contact:Lance LukeConstruction Management Inspection, LLCPhone: (808) 754-3425Email: lanceluke1@gmail.comWebsite: hawaiibuildingexpert.com

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