Nixxy Reports Strong First Quarter 2026 Results Following Strategic Transformation with Q1 Revenue of $29.1 Million

Nixxy Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIXX) (“Nixxy” or the “Company”), an AI-enabled telecommunications and data infrastructure company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as reported in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Financial and operational highlights for the first quarter of 2026 include:• Revenue increased to approximately $29.1 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to approximately $1.3 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting the continued expansion of the Company’s global telecommunications platform.• Loss from continuing operations improved to approximately ($1.2) million, compared to approximately ($3.8) million in the prior-year period.• Cash increased to approximately $1.0 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to approximately $0.2 million on December 31, 2025.• Total stockholders’ equity increased to approximately $10.1 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to approximately $8.0 million on December 31, 2025.• The Company continued expanding its telecommunications infrastructure platform through wholesale voice and messaging traffic growth, routing optimization, telecommunications billing technologies, and strategic software initiatives related to embedded transaction and payment workflow capabilities.During the quarter, Nixxy continued executing its strategic transition from a legacy recruiting marketplace business into a telecommunications and AI infrastructure platform. The Company also continued integrating telecommunications billing systems, AI technologies, and EDGE infrastructure assets acquired during 2025 as part of its broader infrastructure strategy.“Our first quarter results reflect the continued execution of Nixxy’s strategic transformation and the rapid scaling of our telecommunications platform,” said Mike Schmidt, CEO of Nixxy. “We are building a scalable communications infrastructure platform supported by AI-enabled routing, automation, and strategic software assets. As part of this evolution, we continue expanding our strategic collaboration with PayToMe.co across software development, embedded financial infrastructure, and AI-driven transaction technologies intended to support communications-enabled payment workflows, cross-border transaction capabilities, and next-generation digital infrastructure initiatives.”“The convergence of telecommunications, AI, and financial transaction technologies represents a significant long-term opportunity, and we believe Nixxy is continuing to position its platform at the intersection of these rapidly evolving markets.”The Company noted that it remains focused on operational efficiency, disciplined growth, and improving its long-term margin profile as it continues expanding global telecommunications operations and infrastructure capabilities.The financial results discussed in this release are derived from the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC.About NixxyNixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIXX) is an AI-enabled communications and data infrastructure company building a global platform for telecommunications services and communications-driven transaction workflows. The Company operates a carrier-scale telecommunications network delivering wholesale voice and messaging services enhanced by automation, analytics, and optimized logic enabled routing technologies. Nixxy is expanding its platform to support communications-enabled financial workflows, integrating messaging, identity, and transaction capabilities across global digital commerce systems.For more information, visit www.nixxy .comForward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated growth, revenue scale, operating leverage, and the Company's development of communications-enabled financial workflows. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2026, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nixxy undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.Investor Relations Nixxy, Inc. ir@nixxy.comSOURCE: Nixxy, Inc.

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