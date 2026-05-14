Fusion Dental Implants Adds Complimentary 3D CT Scans to Free Implant Consultations

Catherine Osborne smiling post surgery Fusion Dental Implants White on Navy Dr. Antipov with James Wilson and his wife Smiling female dental surgeon Man with a moustach smiling into a hand mirror

Fusion Dental Implants now includes a free 3D CBCT scan with every complimentary implant consultation, a $99 exam value, to support precise planning.

If you’re considering dental surgery, I would recommend Fusion Dental Implants. I had full-mouth surgery, with wisdom teeth removal and dental implants. The entire process was remarkably smooth.” — Vladyslav Ilyenko

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fusion Dental Implants announced that complimentary dental implant consultations now include a 3D cone beam CT scan at no additional cost. The update expands access to detailed pre-surgical imaging that is commonly priced around $99 for a full exam when purchased separately.Dental implant outcomes are strongly influenced by the planning phase, where bone volume, bone density, and anatomical structures must be evaluated before any surgical step begins. The added 3D imaging is intended to support more complete diagnostics at the start of care, helping clinicians identify factors that can affect implant placement, stability, and long-term performance.The 3D scan, also known as Cone Beam Computed Tomography, produces a three-dimensional view of the jaw that standard dental X-rays cannot provide. Traditional two-dimensional images can compress anatomy into a flat view, which may obscure bone thickness, overlap structures, and limit accurate measurement. By contrast, CBCT imaging captures multiple images in a rapid scan and reconstructs them into cross-sectional slices and a full 3D model of the jaw.Fusion Dental Implants stated that the expanded consultation process is designed to reduce uncertainty during treatment planning and support more precise implant sizing and positioning. The 3D model can be used to measure available bone height and width in millimeters, evaluate the shape of the ridge, and assess whether additional steps such as bone grafting may be required.The scan also supports mapping of critical anatomical structures. In the lower jaw, the inferior alveolar nerve runs through a canal that varies from patient to patient, and accurate identification of that pathway is a key part of safe implant planning. In the upper jaw, the position and size of the maxillary sinuses can limit available bone and influence implant length and placement angle. Detailed imaging can help clinicians plan around these structures and determine when procedures such as sinus augmentation may be appropriate.The practice noted that CBCT imaging can also be used as part of a digital workflow for implant planning. Three-dimensional scan data may be combined with digital impressions and planning software to simulate implant placement before surgery. In some cases, that digital plan can be transferred into a surgical guide, which is designed to help direct drilling and placement to the planned position and depth.Fusion Dental Implants indicated that the inclusion of 3D CT scanning in complimentary consultations reflects a broader change in implant dentistry toward precision-guided planning and more consistent diagnostic standards. The practice added that CBCT scanners provide detailed imaging while using lower radiation levels than traditional medical CT scans, and that modern units follow established dose-reduction principles to limit exposure while maintaining diagnostic quality. The expanded consultation model is expected to be especially relevant for patients with complex needs, including individuals who have experienced bone loss after tooth loss, candidates considering full-arch implant solutions, and patients with prior dental work such as bridges, root canals, or previous implant treatment. In these cases, detailed mapping can help clinicians evaluate bone condition, identify anatomical variations, and plan treatment steps in a way that supports predictable outcomes.Fusion Dental Implants also emphasized that the 3D scan can improve patient understanding during the consultation process by providing a visual model of the jaw anatomy and the proposed implant plan. The practice stated that clearer diagnostics at the start of care can support better decision-making, more accurate treatment timelines, and fewer surprises during surgery.For additional information about dental implant consultations and 3D CT imaging availability, contact Fusion Dental Implants here.

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