Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries and Oregon Heritage Commission to meet May 27

The Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries and the Oregon Heritage Commission will meet online May 27. These meetings are open to the public.

The Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries will meet online May 27 at 1pm. The primary agenda item is approval of the 2026 Oregon Historic Cemeteries grants. The meeting is open to the public and the agenda includes an opportunity for public comment. View the agenda and Register for the meeting here to receive online access information.

will meet online May 27 at 1pm. The primary agenda item is approval of the 2026 Oregon Historic Cemeteries grants. The meeting is open to the public and the agenda includes an opportunity for public comment. View the agenda and Register for the meeting here to receive online access information. The Oregon Heritage Commission will meet online May 27 at 9am. The primary agenda item is approval of the 2026 Oregon Museum grants. The meeting is open to the public and the agenda includes an opportunity for public comment. View the agenda and Register for the meeting here to receive online access information.

Special accommodations for the meeting – including translation services – may be made by calling (503) 986‐0690 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting. For more information about the commissions, visit www.oregonheritage.org.

About the Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries (OCHC)

The OCHC is comprised of seven citizens. It is empowered by the Legislature to maintain a listing of all historic cemeteries in Oregon, make recommendations for funding, seek legislative appropriations for historic cemeteries, and assist in the coordination of restoration, renovation and maintenance of historic cemeteries statewide. The commission develops online resources, offers workshops, and promotes the value of historic cemeteries through storytelling.

The group meets four times per year in different locations around the state and online. There may be an occasional additional meeting for extra projects, programs, and grant selection. Commissioners are also asked to organize informal meetings in their regions or work on other projects outside of meeting time. Travel costs are reimbursed.

State law established the seven-member Commission to maintain a listing of all historic cemeteries and gravesites in Oregon; promote public education on the significance of historic cemeteries; and help obtain financial and technical assistance for restoring, improving and maintaining their appearances. For more information about OCHC commission activities or to attend in person, contact coordinator Kuri Gill at 503-986-0685 or by e-mail at kuri.gill@oprd.oregon.gov.

About the Oregon Heritage Commission (OHC)

The Heritage Commission’s nine Governor appointed members represent a diversity of cultural, geographic, and institutional interests. The Commission’s nine advisory members include representatives from the Oregon State Library, Oregon State Archives, State Historical Records Advisory Board, Higher Education Coordinating Committee, Travel Oregon, Oregon Historical Society, Department of Education, State Historic Preservation Office, and the Department of Land Conservation and Development.

The Commission is the primary agency for coordination of heritage activities in the state. This includes carrying out the Oregon Heritage Plan, increasing efficiency and avoiding duplication among interest groups, developing plans for coordination among agencies and organizations, encouraging tourism related to heritage resources, and coordinating statewide anniversary commemorations.

More information about the Oregon Heritage Commission is available online at www.oregonheritage.org and from Commission coordinator Katie Henry at 503-877-8834 or katie.henry@oprd.oregon.gov.

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