Governor Kotek Celebrates Bills Expanding Access to Health Care and Safeguards for Providers

Governor Tina Kotek today joined state leaders, physicians, and health care advocates to celebrate the signing of legislation that protects and expands access to reproductive health care, gender-affirming health care, and preventive services at a time when federal actions threaten essential medical protections in Oregon.

“These new laws improve protections for essential health services, protect providers and patients from unprecedented federal overreach, and minimize cost barriers that Oregonians could experience for seeking care,” Governor Kotek said. “While the federal government stokes fear, cuts health care funds, and seeks to criminalize professionals providing necessary medical care, Oregon is pushing back. Health care decisions should be between patients and their doctors.”

"This problem was created by the President and Congress when they defunded Planned Parenthood – not for providing abortion care, but for cancer screenings, birth control, STI testing and treatment, and other preventative services," House Majority Leader Ben Bowman (D-Tigard) said. "Instead of being victims of this future created by Washington, Oregon decided to be architects of our own future."

“As someone who has not always had access to quality health care, I understand what the Trump Administration’s attacks mean for our communities,” Sen. Wlnsvey Campos (D-Aloha) said. “Cancers go undetected, birth control becomes harder to access, preventable diseases spread, and the public health infrastructure that our communities depend on begin to break down. With these new laws, we’ve strengthened provider protections and created enduring, sustainable paths to protect access to vaccines and reproductive health care.”

The new laws protect vulnerable patients and their dedicated providers, including Planned Parenthood, from federal intrusion, ensure uninterrupted health care access for Oregonians enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan (OHP), and promote evidence-based immunization practices. The bills included in today’s ceremony are:

House Bill 4088: Strengthens the “shield” law passed by Oregon Democrats in 2023, protecting providers of reproductive and gender-affirming care from civil lawsuits, professional discipline, loss of malpractice insurance, or subpoenas for providing care that is legal under Oregon law.

House Bill 4127: In direct response to President Trump’s defunding of Planned Parenthood through H.R.1, ensures uninterrupted coverage for OHP patients utilizing Planned Parenthood for preventive screenings, contraception, and other essential health services and prepares Oregon for future threats against this critical provider.

Senate Bill 1598: Authorizes the state’s public health officer to write a statewide prescription for vaccines and requires regulated insurers to provide recommended vaccines at no additional cost to the consumer. This bill builds on the promise of the West Coast Health Alliance, aligning Oregon’s policy with our neighbors to the north and south.

The event featured remarks from Governor Kotek; State Senator Wlnsvey Campos (D-Aloha); Oregon House Majority Leader Ben Bowman (D-Tigard); Amy Handler, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon; Mariana Garcia Medina, Senior Policy Associate at ACLU of Oregon; Oregon Medical Association member Dr. Jennifer McCall; and Seth Johnstone, Police and Research Director at Basic Rights Oregon.

“At a time when reproductive health care is under relentless attack across the country, Oregon chooses to lead,” Amy Handler, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon said. “HB 4127 reflects something deeply Oregonian: when people’s health care is threatened, we do not look away. We problem solve, we innovate, and we fight to protect our communities.”

“HB 4088 reflects the best of Oregon communities, advocates, providers, and lawmakers coming together to protect people’s freedom to make their own health care decisions,” Mariana Garcia Medina, Senior Policy Associate at the ACLU of Oregon said. “At a time of escalating attacks on reproductive and gender-affirming care, Oregon chose to stand with patients, providers, and families.”

“Last year, federal immunization guidance shifted – not because the science changed, and not because anyone found these preventive services unsafe,” Oregon Medical Association member Dr. Jennifer McCall said. “SB 1598 is Oregon’s answer to that. It gives physicians the tools we need to respond quickly when the evidence still supports access through standing orders that remove unnecessary barriers and insurance protections that keep coverage stable even when federal rules are shifting. And it does all of this without taking choice away from anyone.”

“HB 4088 fortifies safeguards against the attempts by our federal government to bully and punish health care providers and patients simply for following evidence-based standards of care,” Seth Johnstone, Policy and Research Director at Basic Rights Oregon said. “This law echoes the voices of every patient or family who has been concerned about their privacy, and every provider who is worried they’ll be arrested for providing lawful and safe health care. At Basic Rights Oregon, we will continue fighting for the health of our communities and make sure Oregon’s policies build a healthier future.”

Collectively, these bills demonstrate Oregon’s commitment to protecting access to essential health care from federal policies that undermine preventive screenings, contraception, immunization guidance, and providers who deliver medically necessary care.

Video of the signing ceremony and media availability is available on Governor Kotek’s YouTube page. For a photo of the signing ceremony, see here.

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