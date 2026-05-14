Sonim and AT&T expand availability of MegaConnect, the most powerful mobile Wi-Fi hotspot available in the U.S.

Sonim MegaConnect at AT&T Sonim, a NEXA company

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Takeaways:Due to strong market demand, Sonim and AT&T have expanded the MegaConnect ’s availability, making it available for direct online purchase for AT&T Business Customers.The ultra-portable and ruggedized MegaConnect - the smallest and most affordable MegaRange ™ high-powered user equipment (HPUE) on the market - is built to withstand the demanding conditions across a host of diverse use cases, from first responders to field workers on the move.The Sonim MegaConnect transmits 6x the power and delivers up to 2x faster upload speeds than standard mobile hotspot devices, providing better coverage in rural areas and dense urban buildings.HOLLYWOOD, Florida – May 14, 2026 – Sonim, a NEXA company and U.S. leader in rugged mobile solutions, today announced expanded direct availability of the Sonim MegaConnect™, following a strong market reception after its initial introduction on FirstNet, Built with AT&T. Beginning Friday, May 15, MegaConnect will be available to order exclusively through AT&T via online and direct‑fulfillment channels for AT&T Business customers and FirstNet.“We’re pleased to continue expanding our relationship with AT&T, as the Sonim MegaConnect marks the third device we’ve introduced together in the past month following NEXA’s acquisition of Sonim earlier this year,” said Robert Morcos, CEO at NEXA. “MegaConnect stands apart in the market—it’s the only solution to deliver HPUE performance in an affordable, compact, and rugged form factor. The strong reception following its initial introduction reinforces the significant demand for a product that extends coverage and increases capacity to a far broader set of users.”Because work doesn’t wait for coverage https://www.firstnet.com/help/firstnet-trusted.htmlWhen operating on available Band 14—nationwide spectrum, MegaConnect delivers up to 6× the transmission power of standard mobile hotspots. This enables extended coverage beyond traditional cellular reach, with stronger connectivity in remote locations and improved performance through signal‑challenging materials such as concrete, glass, and metal. When Band 14 spectrum is unavailable MegaConnect relies on AT&T 5G and LTE commercial spectrum bands.What sets MegaConnect apart is how it delivers this capability. MegaConnect provides MegaRange performance in a compact, highly portable design—approximately one‑third the size of other HPUE solutions and small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. This breakthrough form factor makes extended‑range connectivity easier to deploy and practical for a wider range of mobile and rapidly evolving operational environments.In addition to extended reach, MegaConnect on Band 14 delivers up to 2× faster uplink speeds than standard devices at the edge of the network, enabling users to transmit critical data efficiently while on the move. From streaming live video and high‑resolution drone footage to establishing mobile command centers and connectivity hubs, MegaConnect supports mission‑critical communications across business operations and power users—ensuring vital information reaches the right teams when and where it’s needed most.“Our business customers operate everywhere—from dense urban environments to remote and hard to reach locations—and they need connectivity they can trust in all of those conditions,” said Nazanin Hoglund, Assistant Vice President of Mobility Devices and Converged Products, AT&T Business. “By expanding availability of the Sonim MegaConnect through AT&T channels, we’re giving customers a powerful new way to extend coverage, improve uplink performance, and keep critical teams and technologies connected wherever work happens. This is about enabling productivity, resilience, and smarter operations at the edge for businesses across industries.”Extending connectivity for BusinessesBeyond first responders and the public safety community on FirstNet, this solution is available to utilities, financial institutions, remote data centers, transportation-related businesses, retail, and other enterprises with remote-monitored infrastructure on the AT&T commercial network.When Band 14 spectrum is not in use by public safety on FirstNet, enterprise entities can take advantage of the device’s powerful features using AT&T 5G and LTE commercial spectrum bands.Device features include:Connects up to 64 Wi-Fi enabled devicesQualcomm SnapdragonSDx75 modem RF systemRemovable 8000mAh battery with 30W fast-chargingNo-battery mode operationEthernet portIP53 and MIL-STD 810H ratingsThermal mitigation technologyGPSDoubles as a power bank for other devicesOptional accessory sold separately: The Parsec MegaReach™ Portable Dock more than doubles the MegaConnect’s power, extending coverage and performance where it matters most. Designed specifically for MegaConnect, this ultra‑portable dock delivers up to 12× total power with integrated high‑gain antennas and advanced thermal management— extending reliable connectivity into tougher terrain and deeper coverage gaps. www.firstnet.com/megarange AvailabilityBeginning Friday, May 15, the Sonim MegaConnect is available exclusively through AT&T channels. Learn more at https://www.sonimtech.com/products/hotspots/megaconnect About SonimSonim, a NEXA company, is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged and rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com About AT&TWe help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140 plus years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.Media Contact:Anette Gavenmarketing@nexamobility.comSnapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Qualcomm-branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.©2026 AT&T Intellectual Property.

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