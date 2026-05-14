Tampa Krewe Supports Veterans Through 'Bay Area Brave' Event Benefiting Stop Soldier Suicide

Bay Area Brave Executive Leadership Team

Helping those who gave so much

Supporting those who served our country is more than a mission — it is a responsibility” — Craig Bachler

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tampa-based Krewe of Europa , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization known internationally as “America’s Krewe,” is proud to co-host Bay Area Brave on May 21, 2026, in support of Stop Soldier Suicide , a national organization dedicated to reducing veteran and service member suicide.Bay Area Brave is an evening focused on raising awareness, fostering connection, and generating support for veterans and active-duty service members facing mental health challenges. The event will bring together military leaders, veterans, advocates, local residents, and business leaders for an impactful night dedicated to finding solutions to the ongoing suicide crisis affecting America’s heroes.The event will be held at Team House in Tampa and aims to raise $100,000 to directly support Stop Soldier Suicide and Project Black Box.“Supporting those who served our country is more than a mission — it is a responsibility,” said Craig Bachler, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Krewe of Europa. “Bay Area Brave is about bringing people together to create awareness, fund critical research, and ultimately save lives.”Delegates and representatives will be available for in-studio interviews prior to the event, as well as onsite interviews during the event itself.About Krewe of EuropaFounded in 2020, the Krewe of Europa is a Tampa, Florida-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit social and philanthropic organization that serves as an international parade krewe. Known as “America’s Krewe,” the organization bridges Tampa’s Gasparilla tradition with global culture through participation in major parades and cultural events around the world, including throughout Europe.About Stop Soldier SuicideStop Soldier Suicide is the only national nonprofit organization solely focused on reducing suicide among U.S. veterans and service members. Through specialized care and targeted research, the organization works to address the unique mental health challenges faced by military communities. Its mission is to reduce the military suicide rate by 40% no later than 2030 and ensure veterans and service members face no greater suicide risk than any other American.

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