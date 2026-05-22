Where Consciousness Meets Sound: David Helpling and Scott Reich Present Through the Thought Horizon

A quiet return to a sacred inner space: Through the Thought Horizon is out now on CD! Original Photography by David Behringer. From The Simplest of Miracles to the title track, Through the Thought Horizon is a sonic journey in consciousness. David Helpling and Scott Reich release their debut collaboration: Through the Thought Horizon. Photo: Joe Abreau

New ambient electronic music album available on CD from Spotted Peccary Music Beginning May 22, and streaming worldwide.

My creative process is my attempt to enter the inner sanctum, the silence in which all music is born. That silence is like the original void from which all universes emanated.” — Scott Reich

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Through the Thought Horizon , David Helpling and Scott Reich invite listeners beyond language and into pure feeling. Released worldwide through Spotted Peccary Music, the album moves in slow, luminous waves of piano, guitar, and synthesizer, evoking the stillness of deep space and the quiet pull of the sacred. Inspired by the contemplative spirit of Rumi, Rilke, and Mooji, the music feels like both a collection of songs and a journey in consciousness. Through the Thought Horizon is available worldwide today on CD, digital download, at Bandcamp and all major streaming platforms.For Helpling, this record marks a radiant evolution. Known for his expansive ambient and electronic soundscapes, he leans here into warm, pastoral tones, major keys and sophisticated harmonic movement that proudly exudes love — love of the self, of this world and of the “endlessness” within us. Reich’s jazz background brings graceful modal shifts and harmonies that make this release unlike anything Helpling has done before. What began as a series of powerful exchanges years ago blossomed into in‑person studio sessions, culminating in a season of focused, joy‑filled work that shaped the album into a singular, heartfelt statement."The process of creating this music with David was the search for the secret chord, the pursuit of the perfect note that will sing the song of our lives, the seeking of the space that leads from the ephemeral to the endless...my creative process is my attempt to enter the inner sanctum, the silence in which all music is born. That silence is like the original void from which all universes emanated.""This music often comes across as ‘healing,’ soft or calming," says Helpling, "But this is merely a byproduct of Scott expressing his love for the endless in all things and in result, my joy for dwelling in this beautiful tonality where I could lengthen and deepen the spaces with what felt like a haunting quality. This is a true collaboration… we translated each other."Reich adds that "We innately know that we are here in this time and place in order to express something within us - something important that can only come from us. Life cooperates by creating situations for us where we must express this, where there really is no other choice. Now that this album has come into being, I cannot imagine my life without it. It stands for why I am alive, and what I was put here to express."Through the Thought Horizon is David Helpling & Scott Reich’s first collaboration and is Helpling’s 12th release on Spotted Peccary Music. Reich has created an extensive catalog of original New Age, Piano, Jazz and Film scores.The album was produced, recorded and mixed by David Helpling at Dream Anchor (Coronado Island, CA). Mastered by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary Studios, NW, Portland, OR; creative design by Daniel Pipitone at Spotted Peccary Studios, NE, Ligonier, PA. Original photography by David Behringer.Through the Thought Horizon (SPM-0809) is available as CD and for streaming and downloading, including high resolution studio master formats at https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/through-the-thought-horizon/ For artist interviews, reviews, or promotional requests, please contact Beth Ann Hilton via beth@spottedpeccary.com.Tracklist:1 The Simplest of Miracles 08:012 Into Our First World 04:553 Source of the Longest River 06:324 Shadows, Stars and Dreams 05:495 Breath of a Flower 06:146 Dream of the Last Morning 04:407 Fallen Skies, Remember Me 04:438 The Primordial Tower 07:179 Through the Thought Horizon 07:10Links:Smartlink: https://orcd.co/through-the-thought-horizon Spotted Peccary Album Page: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/through-the-thought-horizon/ Bandcamp: https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hollanholmesmusic/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spottedpeccary About David Helpling:David Helpling (born 1969) is a North American composer and recording artist known for deeply emotional instrumental music with a lush and textural sound. His music is synonymous with the genres of Ambient, New Age, Space and Electronic. Working out of his Southern California studio, David is self-produced and in an ongoing desire to express new ideas, continually experiments with various effects and signal processors to create illusions with sound that emote a definite soundtrack feel. While known for spacious multi instrumental epics, David has also leaned on a unique echoing guitar sound of which the onset of notes are often masked. David has collaborated with and included other artists in much of his work. Most notable are his collaborations with Jon Jenkins. The award winning duo have established a lush and monumental sound quality weighted by emotional musical story telling. Other collaborators include Eric Taylor, Scott Reich and John Gregorius along with guest appearances on his solo works by Miriam Stockley, Matthew Schoening, Benjy Wertheimer, Robert Rich, Nidhi Bhatmuley and Jamie West Oram, among others. https://spottedpeccary.com/artists/david-helpling/ About Scott Reich:Scott Reich is a classically trained composer, having completed a Doctoral Program in Music Composition. His music explores the landscapes of Ambient, Cinematic and New Age genres. Scott's music lives in its own world. It can survive there for a while, but it is essentially homeless. Its real home is in your heart, should you choose to accept it. From a very young age, Scott was in the company of great jazz musicians. His father Lead Trumpet and band leader for the Lenny Reich Jazz Band. His father’s love for music fell directly into Scott’s heart. Scott later studied drums with Max Roach, and also with Alan Dawson at Berklee School of Music in Boston. So Jazz is in his blood. He is an ardent lover of Nature, often found hiking in the mountains or on the coastline near his Southern California home. He also has a deep connection to Kona, Hawaii, where he lived for many years. In some ways, it will always be his home, regardless of where he lives. https://scottreichmusic.com/home

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