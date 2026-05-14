1,100 Students Form Mile-Long Human Chain to Bring Billions to CA Schools

SG students prepare to take to the streets of Panorama City SG Leadership and Advocacy Class after mailing 15,000 purple postcards to their Governor

1,100 students formed a mile-long human chain delivering 15,000 postcards urging California to support new federal education funding.

It's a no brainer!” — Jared Polis, Governor of Colorado, on his decision to accept funding

PANORAMA CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 1,100 students at St. Genevieve Parish Schools in Panorama City formed a mile-long human chain through their neighborhood as part of a massive civic demonstration supporting the Federal Tax Credit Scholarship Program, a newly enacted federal initiative that could bring billions of additional education dollars into California beginning in 2027.Dressed in purple shirts reading, “Governor Newsom, Say Yes to the FTCS,” students stretched block after block from their campus to the local post office, hand-delivering more than 15,000 postcards urging California to participate in the program.In a symbolic moment, the first postcard was handed from the school’s youngest student, just three years old, from child to child along the route before reaching the school’s oldest students, who delivered it directly to the local postmaster. A police vehicle escorted the effort as the postcard moved through the community.Students say a major misconception is that the program would take money away from public schools. Instead, they emphasize the initiative is structured as a federal tax credit, creating additional education funding rather than redirecting money from existing school budgets.Under the program, taxpayers can designate up to $1,700 of their federal tax liability to scholarship granting organizations supporting accredited schools and educational services, including tutoring and technology resources.The program requires each governor to decide whether their state will participate. Students warn that if Governor Gavin Newsom declines to opt California into the program, billions connected to California taxpayers will instead flow to schools and students in other participating states.Student leaders recently met in person with Brooks Allen, Governor Newsom’s education policy advisor. According to students, Allen encouraged them to “keep campaigning” as the administration continues studying the issue.So far, 31 states have agreed to participate, including 26 Republican governors and five Democratic governors. Colorado Governor Jared Polis called the decision a “no-brainer,” while New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced her state would participate as well. Three Democratic governors who initially opposed the program have since announced they are reconsidering.Recent polling released by Democrats for Education Reform found that 59 percent of California voters support participation in the program, including 76 percent of Black voters and 68 percent of Latino voters. The effort has also drawn support from national education leaders across the political spectrum, including Jorge Elorza, President of Democrats for Education Reform, and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan.Nationally known bluegrass-punk band Watertower joined students during the demonstration, filming portions of a street music video alongside the mile-long human chain and postcard delivery effort. Students say the collaboration brought additional energy and visibility to the campaign while helping amplify awareness of what they describe as a growing grassroots movement supporting the Federal Tax Credit Scholarship Program.Students at St. Genevieve, known as the Valiants, are calling their campaign “A Valiant Effort.”

1,100 Students. One Mile. One Message.

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