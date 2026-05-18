QuickBooks ProAdvisor With Decade of Experience Expands Bookkeeping, Accounting, and Advisory Services in Wisconsin

Rock Steady Bookkeeping in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, announces it is now accepting new small business clients statewide.

Laura Prater's Rock Steady Bookkeeping brings certified expertise and an education-first model to small businesses across the state.

We spend time learning how a business operates before we set up the books. The industry context shapes everything we do.” — Laura Prater

BEAVER DAM, WI, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laura Prater, a QuickBooks Certified ProAdvisor with more than ten years of accounting experience, is now accepting new clients through her firm, Rock Steady Bookkeeping , based in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Prater holds memberships in both the National Association of Certified Public Bookkeepers and the American Institute of Professional Bookkeepers, and has worked across a wide range of industries including restaurants, general contractors, franchises, retail shops, property management companies, bakeries, gyms, professional cleaning businesses, and creative professionals.That breadth of experience informs the firm's approach to bookkeeping, accounting, and advisory services in Wisconsin. Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all process, Prater tailors her work to the financial patterns specific to each industry. A restaurant owner tracking tipped employees and food cost percentages faces different bookkeeping demands than a contractor managing job costing across multiple active projects, and the firm's workflows reflect those distinctions.Professional credentialing in the bookkeeping industry has taken on greater importance in recent years as more business owners seek assurance that the person managing their financial records has verifiable training and adheres to professional standards. Prater's certifications and association memberships place her among a subset of Wisconsin bookkeepers who maintain ongoing continuing education requirements and follow established codes of professional conduct.Rock Steady Bookkeeping's core offering is full-service monthly bookkeeping, which includes bank and credit card reconciliation, transaction categorization, profit and loss statements, and balance sheets. Clients receive a CPA-ready file at year-end, eliminating the back-and-forth that often inflates tax preparation costs. Monthly pricing is flat-rate, determined by the client's total monthly business expenses, and starts at $199 per month with no long-term contracts required.Beyond the core service, the firm offers catch-up bookkeeping for businesses whose records have fallen behind, payroll system setup and training through platforms including Gusto, Onpay, and ADP, accounts payable management, sales tax filing with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, 1099 preparation, budgeting, cash flow forecasting, and fractional CFO services. Each additional service is priced separately from the monthly bookkeeping rate.The firm's advisory work is where Prater's depth of experience becomes most relevant. Many small business owners receive accurate financial statements but lack the context to act on them. They are unsure whether their margins are healthy for their industry, whether they can realistically afford a new hire, or how to structure pricing to support growth. Prater addresses these questions directly as part of the client relationship."I've worked with enough businesses across enough industries to know that the financial reports are only useful if the owner understands what they're looking at," said Laura Prater, Founder of Rock Steady Bookkeeping. "The education piece isn't a separate service. It's built into every conversation we have about the numbers."For businesses in and around Beaver Dam, the firm's presence offers a local option for Dodge County bookkeeping services with the flexibility of remote delivery. Clients elsewhere in the state work with Prater through the same remote model, communicating by phone, video, or email and sharing documents through a secure client portal. Most clients spend approximately fifteen minutes per month on their end of the process, providing access to bank feeds and uploading receipts that cannot be pulled automatically.New client onboarding begins with a consultation to assess the current state of the business's finances. Prater reviews existing records, identifies immediate priorities such as backlogged months or misclassified expenses, and provides a clear quote before any work begins. Most new engagements are underway within one week."The owners who reach out to us have usually hit a point where they know they need help but aren't sure what that help should look like," said Prater. "We make it straightforward. We tell them what we see, what it will cost, and what they can expect going forward."Rock Steady Bookkeeping is based at 506 Grove Street in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, and serves small businesses throughout the state.

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