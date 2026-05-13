Washington’s aviation system plan charts path for safety, economic growth and innovation: Updated statewide plan guides investments in 134 public-use airports

OLYMPIA – For the first time since 2017, Washington has a new playbook for the skies. A recently completed, comprehensive roadmap called the Washington Aviation System Plan (WASP) guides how the state invests, protects and modernizes its 134 public-use airports over the coming decade.

This update arrives at a pivotal moment, as Washington’s aviation system has faced growing demand and rapid change. Since the last WASP was completed, the industry has transformed with the emergence of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the popularity of sustainable aviation fuels, a widening pilot and mechanic workforce gap, and pressure on airport land from incompatible development.

The updated WASP identifies key challenges and opportunities, including:

Emerging aircraft technologies such as electric and hydrogen-powered aviation

A statewide shortage of pilots and mechanics

Increasing pressure from incompatible land use near airports

Climate impacts and infrastructure maintenance needs

“Aviation is evolving quickly, and planning needs to keep pace,” said David Ison, Ph.D., WSDOT Aviation Emerging Aviation Technology and Airport Land Use Planner. “This plan helps ensure Washington is ready for the next generation of aviation while continuing to meet today’s needs.”

The updated plan includes several new and expanded elements:

A statewide aviation sustainability framework to help airports improve efficiency, reduce environmental impacts and support long-term viability

Analysis of advanced air mobility and infrastructure needs, including the role of Grant County International Airport as a testing and research hub

Updated forecasts for aviation demand, airport capacity and system performance

Identification of airports most at risk from development pressure, climate impacts and deferred maintenance

Refined performance measures to guide state investment decisions

Washington’s aviation system plays a critical role in the state’s economy and transportation network. Public-use airports support an estimated $107 billion in annual economic activity and serve as essential links for rural and tribal communities, emergency response and the state’s aerospace industry

“The state’s airports are more than transportation hubs,” said Ann Richart, WSDOT Aviation director. “They support emergency response, connect communities and drive economic activity across Washington. The WASP gives decision-makers a shared, data-driven framework to keep this system strong into the future.”

WSDOT Aviation will use the updated plan to:

Guide state and federal investment in airport infrastructure

Support airport sponsors applying for Airport Aid grants and Federal Aviation Administration funding

Inform statewide aviation initiatives, including sustainability and system planning efforts

Help protect airports through land-use compatibility planning

The WASP update was funded through a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) planning grant, with a 10% match provided by WSDOT Aviation.

More information about the WASP can be found online.