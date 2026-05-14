NHS Emergency Medicine Doctor Challenges the Supplement Industry With a Book Written for the Consumer, Not the Market

Decoding the Label — published by Kanthos House, an imprint of Kanthos Limited

Decoding the Label: the guide to understanding what is really inside your supplements — and why it matters

The supplement industry has two problems: what goes into the capsule, and what gets written on the label. One lets brands cut corners. The other lets them hide it. This book is where that changes.” — Dr. Raham Alsawadi, NHS doctor and founder of Kanthos Limited

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kanthos House today announces the publication of Decoding the Label, a book that takes direct aim at one of the supplement industry's most persistent and least discussed problems: not what goes into the capsule, but what gets written on the label — and what gets left off it entirely.

Written by Dr. Raham Alsawadi, emergency medicine doctor and founder of Kanthos Limited, Decoding the Label is a practical, evidence-grounded guide for anyone who buys supplements and wants to understand what they are actually purchasing. It arrives at a moment when the supplement market is larger, louder, and more difficult to navigate than ever.

The book does not tell readers which supplements to take. It does something more useful: it explains how supplement labels work, what the numbers mean, how marketing conventions can create impressions that the science does not support, and what questions every consumer should be asking before they spend their money. It is written for the person standing in the supplement aisle or browsing online — informed, sceptical, and deserving of better information than the industry typically provides.

Dr. Alsawadi's clinical background shapes every page. Years working in emergency medicine brought him face to face with patients trying to make sense of health information that had been made far more complicated than it needed to be. The supplement industry, he found, was particularly adept at producing exactly that kind of information: technically legal, and practically impenetrable to anyone without specialist knowledge — decoding the Label is his response to that gap

Decoding the Label is available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions, and through major international retail and library channels. It is published by Kanthos House and available through the Kanthos Library at library.kanthos.com.

About Decoding the Label

Decoding the Label is a consumer guide to supplement literacy — practical, evidence-grounded, and free from commercial agenda. It explains how supplement labels are constructed, what common labelling conventions mean in practice, and how readers can evaluate what they are buying with confidence and clarity. Published by Kanthos House, an imprint of Kanthos Limited.

About Kanthos House

Kanthos House is the publishing imprint of Kanthos Limited, dedicated to health education, informed decision-making, and consumer literacy. Further information at house.kanthos.com.

About Kanthos Limited

Kanthos Limited is a UK-based, purpose-led company committed to raising standards in the food supplement industry through transparent formulation, honest communication, and consumer education. Its supplement brand, VitaV, and its publishing imprint, Kanthos House, together reflect its founding belief that people are better served when information is accessible, balanced, and placed in proper context.

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