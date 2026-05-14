Xin Liu Named to the 2026 TIME100 Philanthropy List OF the 100 Most Influential Leaders in Philanthropy

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIME named Enlight Foundation President and Founder Xin Liu to the 2026 TIME100 Philanthropy list recognizing people who are shaping the future of giving.Since starting Enlight Foundation in 2004, Xin has made over 400 grants totaling more than $300 million dollars. As importantly, she has built trusting and collaborative partnerships around the world to support opportunities for young people.For Xin and the Enlight Foundation, this recognition isn’t about a single person—it’s about the growing movement of young leaders, social entrepreneurs, and changemakers that the foundation supports. From youth-led climate solutions to global youth mental wellbeing, Xin believes the most powerful "influences" are working collaboratively with others and empowering the next generation to lead.Two of Enlight Foundation's cornerstone global initiatives are $100M in support of the ICONIQ Impact Youth Mental Wellbeing Co-Lab and $20M to be announced this fall for the Emerging Climate Champions Award The full Philanthropy100 list will appear in the May 25, 2026, issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, May 15, and now at ti.me/100-philanthropy.

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