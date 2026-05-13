Video Plus Print and Video-Brochures.ca Mark Nearly Two Decades of Global Innovation in Interactive Brand Communication

KPMG SF Lawyers Video Brochure showcasing professional client communication through integrated video and premium print presentation. Revionics Video Folder created for professional presentations, combining printed materials with integrated video communication. Argeta Video Box combining premium packaging with integrated video presentation for immersive product storytelling. Victorinox Video Folder designed to enhance corporate presentations through integrated video and premium printed materials. Belbex Video Mailer created to deliver interactive marketing communication through integrated video and direct mail presentation.

Video Plus Print and Video-Brochures.ca expand global growth with immersive communication tools transforming engagement across industries worldwide.

Across every industry, the reaction is the same. When people open a Video Plus Print product, attention shifts instantly from distraction to engagement.” — Scott Manduck, Global Director of Sales & Marketing Video Plus Print

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As businesses worldwide continue searching for stronger ways to capture attention and improve audience engagement, the demand for immersive communication formats continues to grow across multiple industries. Video Plus Print and Video-Brochures.ca are among the companies helping shape this evolution through the development of advanced presentation products that combine visual storytelling with premium printed media.Video-Brochures.ca, which has served Canadian businesses since 2006, now operates under the same ownership as Video Plus Print, with Scott Manduck leading both organizations. Together, the companies provide a combined structure that supports Canadian organizations locally through Video-Brochures.ca while leveraging the international manufacturing capabilities of Video Plus Print, which has operated globally since 2009.The collaboration between www.VideoPlusPrint.com and www.video-brochures.ca reflects increasing worldwide interest in communication tools designed to improve message retention, engagement, and audience interaction. Businesses across the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and additional international markets are increasingly exploring formats such as Video Brochures Video Boxes , Video Packaging, and Video Folders as alternatives to traditional static communication methods.A Growing Shift Toward Experience-Driven Communication:Across industries, organizations are reevaluating how information is delivered to clients, stakeholders, and customers. Traditional digital communication channels remain heavily used, but growing levels of content saturation have created challenges in maintaining audience attention.This shift has contributed to increased interest in communication formats that combine physical presentation with integrated video playback. Products developed by Video Plus Print allow organizations to present messaging through structured formats that incorporate motion, sound, and tactile interaction.Industry professionals note that physical interaction continues to play an important role in audience engagement. Unlike digital advertisements or online content that may compete with multiple distractions, these presentation formats are typically experienced individually and in focused environments.According to representatives at Video Plus Print, the objective is not simply to present content, but to improve how information is experienced and understood.“Organizations across industries continue looking for communication methods that create stronger engagement and better message retention,” said Scott Manduck, who leads both Video Plus Print and Video-Brochures.ca. “When communication becomes interactive and visually structured, audiences tend to spend more time with the material and retain information more effectively.”A Global Manufacturing Operation with Canadian Support:Video Plus Print operates as a direct global manufacturer serving clients across multiple international regions. Through www.VideoPlusPrint.com , organizations gain access to manufacturing capabilities that support both large-scale campaigns and specialized custom projects.At the same time, www.video-brochures.ca continues providing localized support for Canadian companies seeking regional service and project coordination. This structure allows Canadian organizations to work with a local support team while benefiting from the scale and manufacturing infrastructure of Video Plus Print.Industry analysts have noted that this combination of global production and regional support is becoming increasingly important as companies operate across multiple geographic markets.The relationship between the two organizations allows projects to move efficiently between planning, production, and international delivery while maintaining consistency in communication and presentation quality.Nearly Two Decades of Industry Development:Since 2009, Video Plus Print has expanded from a specialized manufacturer into a global provider of integrated presentation products. During that time, the company has supplied millions of units worldwide across industries including healthcare, automotive, real estate, education, financial services, luxury retail, and technology.In 2016, Video Plus Print received recognition as the “Most Valuable Company 2016 in Hong Kong,” acknowledging the company’s role in advancing communication technologies that combine electronics with premium printed materials.Industry observers note that long-term growth within this sector reflects broader changes in how organizations communicate with audiences in increasingly competitive environments.The Expanding Role of Video Brochures Worldwide:Video Brochures continue to represent one of the most widely adopted presentation formats developed by Video Plus Print. These products integrate LCD screens into printed brochure structures, allowing recipients to view visual presentations immediately upon opening the material.Across sectors such as real estate, finance, and healthcare, organizations are using Video Brochures to explain products, services, and technical information in more structured formats.Real estate professionals have used Video Brochures to provide guided property walkthroughs for buyers. Financial institutions have used them to simplify investment presentations and annual reporting. Educational organizations have incorporated them into recruitment and training initiatives.Industry users frequently report that recipients spend significantly more time interacting with these formats compared with traditional printed materials.Video Mailers Supporting Direct Communication Campaigns:Video Mailers have become increasingly popular among organizations seeking stronger engagement through direct communication initiatives.Unlike conventional mail campaigns, Video Mailers provide immediate visual interaction once opened. This structure allows companies to deliver focused messaging in a controlled environment without requiring recipients to navigate external websites or digital platforms.Technology firms, nonprofit organizations, healthcare providers, and political campaigns have all incorporated Video Mailers into communication strategies designed to improve audience response and message clarity.Professionals using these formats frequently describe strong recipient reactions during initial interaction, with the visual presentation creating immediate attention.Video Boxes and Premium Presentation Experiences:Video Boxes and Video Packaging formats are increasingly used in industries where presentation quality plays a central role in brand communication.Luxury retailers, automotive manufacturers, technology companies, and hospitality organizations have integrated Video Boxes into product launches and executive presentation strategies.These formats often combine premium printed packaging with video playback and structured inserts, allowing organizations to present products and messaging within a unified experience.Industry professionals note that the combination of visual storytelling and physical interaction contributes to stronger audience engagement and improved recall.Video Folders and Corporate Communication:Video Folders continue to expand in popularity across corporate and educational environments.Organizations use these products to deliver onboarding materials, training content, policy updates, and investor presentations. By combining printed documents with integrated video content, Video Folders allow recipients to review information through multiple communication methods simultaneously.Educational institutions have also incorporated these formats into recruitment materials and learning programs designed to improve comprehension and information retention.Technology Standards and Production Quality:Video Plus Print products utilize high-resolution IPS LCD screen technology designed to improve visual clarity and viewing consistency. Screen sizes range from compact 2.4-inch formats to larger 10-inch presentation systems, depending on application requirements.The company’s products include rechargeable battery systems, USB-C compatibility, integrated audio systems, and customizable navigation controls. Each product undergoes multiple quality control stages during production to ensure operational consistency and presentation quality.According to the company, maintaining direct control over manufacturing processes allows for more consistent production standards across global projects.Supporting Industries Around the World:Video Plus Print products continue to be adopted across diverse sectors worldwide.Healthcare providers use Video Packaging and Video Folders to explain treatment procedures and educational materials.Automotive companies utilize Video Brochures to introduce vehicle technologies and product features.Luxury retailers integrate Video Boxes into premium product launches and customer engagement initiatives.Financial institutions use Video Mailers and Video Packaging to communicate complex financial information more clearly.Educational institutions incorporate Video Folders into admissions and training materials.Government agencies and nonprofit organizations have also adopted these formats to improve public communication initiatives.Across industries, organizations continue reporting improvements in audience engagement, communication clarity, and message retention.The Continued Importance of the “WOW Factor”:One recurring observation across industries is the reaction recipients experience when first interacting with Video Plus Print products.Professionals frequently describe the response as immediate and memorable. The combination of motion, sound, and physical presentation creates a strong first impression that captures attention within seconds.While communication technologies continue evolving, industry users report that this immediate engagement response remains highly effective across sectors ranging from healthcare and finance to luxury retail and real estate.Observers note that the “wow factor” continues to contribute to longer interaction times and stronger information recall among recipients.AI-Driven Communication and the Future of Video Content:The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence tools is also influencing how organizations create and deliver video content.AI-powered editing, voice generation, and script creation platforms are making it easier for businesses to produce professional video presentations at scale. These developments are allowing companies to generate customized communication materials more efficiently while maintaining consistent branding standards.When integrated into Video Brochures, Video Mailers, and Video Packaging, AI-generated content can be delivered in structured physical formats that support focused audience interaction.Industry analysts expect this combination of AI-assisted video production and premium presentation formats to continue expanding across global markets.Expanding Across International Markets:Interest in Video Plus Print products continues growing across the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and additional emerging markets.Organizations operating internationally increasingly require communication tools capable of supporting consistent messaging across multiple regions and languages.Through the combined structure of www.VideoPlusPrint.com and www.video-brochures.ca , businesses gain access to global production capabilities alongside localized Canadian support.This integrated approach supports organizations seeking reliable communication tools that function across geographic boundaries while maintaining presentation consistency.Looking AheadAs communication expectations continue evolving worldwide, organizations are increasingly prioritizing formats that combine visual storytelling, physical interaction, and structured delivery.The ongoing collaboration between www.VideoPlusPrint.com and www.video-brochures.ca reflects broader global interest in communication tools designed to improve engagement, simplify complex messaging, and strengthen audience connection.With nearly two decades of industry experience and continued expansion across international markets, both organizations remain positioned within a growing sector focused on creating more immersive and memorable communication experiences.

Customer Reactions to Video Plus Print Products Show the Lasting Impact of Video Brochures, Mailers, Boxes, and Interactive Packaging

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