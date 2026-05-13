Traffic Advisory - Intersection Closure at Veterans Boulevard and Yorkshire Street May 18-June 12

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 13, 2026) – The intersection at Veterans Boulevard and Yorkshire Street will be closed Monday, May 18 through Friday, June 12 for Wright Construction to perform roadway construction. No cross traffic will be allowed through the intersection.

Travelers are directed to a detour with signage and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Yandy Fuentes, Wright Construction at Yandy.Fuentes@wgfl.com

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