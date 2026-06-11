Biniza F. Wadia (Author) The Last Stand Of A Queen

I chose Rani Lakshmibai because I was struck by her fearlessness and determination,” said Biniza. “Her story inspired me to write and to look more closely at the bravery of women in history.” — Biniza F. Wadia (Author)

VADODARA, GUJARAT, INDIA, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Last Stand of a Queen examines the life, leadership, and legacy of the Queen of Jhansi.

Vadodara - Verses Kindler Publication has announced the release of The Last Stand of a Queen, a historical book by twelve-year-old author Biniza F. Wadia that examines the life and legacy of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi.

The book focuses on Lakshmibai’s early life, her upbringing in the Peshwa’s court, her role as Queen of Jhansi, and her leadership during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Written for readers interested in history, leadership, and women’s contributions to resistance movements, the book presents Lakshmibai as both a historical figure and a symbol of courage in Indian history.

Wadia’s interest in the subject developed from her study of historical figures whose stories continue to influence conversations about freedom, resilience, and leadership. The book looks at key moments that shaped Lakshmibai’s life, including her responsibilities as queen, her response to political pressure under British rule, and her decision to defend Jhansi.

“I chose Rani Lakshmibai because I was struck by her fearlessness and determination,” said Biniza. “Her story inspired me to write and to look more closely at the bravery of women in history.”

Rather than focusing only on the well-known image of Lakshmibai as a warrior queen, The Last Stand of a Queen also considers her personal strength, sense of duty, and place in historical memory. The book aims to encourage younger readers to learn more about women whose contributions have often received limited attention in mainstream historical narratives.

The release also marks an early literary milestone for Wadia, who combines her interest in history and storytelling through her debut work. By writing about Rani Lakshmibai, Wadia adds a young author’s perspective to ongoing efforts to introduce historical figures to new generations of readers.

The Last Stand of a Queen is available in paperback and digital formats.

About the Author

Biniza F. Wadia is a twelve-year-old writer with an interest in history, reading, and storytelling. Through her work, she hopes to encourage young readers to explore the stories of historical figures who showed courage, leadership, and commitment to justice. When she is not writing, Biniza enjoys reading, sketching, and spending time with her family and their dog, Blacky.

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