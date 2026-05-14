Stimulus Broadband to bring fiber internet to Indian Springs, NV

Connecting Indian Springs to the future with fast, reliable fiber internet access for homes and businesses.

We know that fast, reliable internet makes a huge impact on a community, and we are so excited to bring that fiber connectivity to Indian Springs.” — Nathan Whittacre, CEO of Stimulus Technololgies

INDIAN SPRINGS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stimulus Broadband , a leading provider of high-speed internet across Nevada and the Southwest, announced today the expansion of its fiber internet network to Indian Springs, Nevada. Thanks to a grant funded by the Nevada State Local and Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF), this project will bring fiber internet service to a community that has never had access to cable or fiber internet. Through approximately 16 miles of fiber infrastructure, the expansion will make service available to more than 400 addresses.Construction and network deployment activities are currently underway, with service availability expected to expand in phases. Once construction is complete, businesses and residents alike will be able to experience internet speeds up to 2,500 Mbps.Headquartered in Henderson, Stimulus Broadband’s expansion represents its continued investment in rural and underserved communities across Nevada. “We know that fast, reliable internet makes a huge impact on a community, and we are so excited to bring that fiber connectivity to Indian Springs,” said Nathan Whittacre, CEO of Stimulus Technologies. “Our mission has always been to bridge the digital divide in communities like this one, and this expansion is another important step toward that goal.”Stimulus Broadband will commemorate this exciting milestone with a groundbreaking ceremony on May 28 at 6:00 p.m. at the Indian Springs Community Center. Community members, local leaders, and members of the media are invited to attend and learn more about the fiber expansion initiative and its impact on the future of connectivity in Indian Springs.Residents and businesses in the Indian Springs community interested in learning more about upcoming service availability can visit stimulusbroadband.com or call (800) 340-0766 for updates and additional information.About Stimulus BroadbandStimulus Broadband, a division of Stimulus Technologies, is headquartered in Henderson, NV and delivers fast, reliable internet to Nevada, Oregon, California, New Mexico and Missouri. The company is a hybrid internet provider, offering fixed wireless, cable and fiber internet solutions with unlimited data, local support and transparent pricing.

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