Arrive55 Launches Weekly Temperature-Controlled Service Across Napa Valley and the Willamette Valley

Expanded weekly 55-degree service provides wineries with reliable direct-to-consumer shipping into warm-weather markets

NAPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arrive55 announced the expansion of its weekly temperature-controlled pickup service for wineries across both Napa Valley and Oregon’s Willamette Valley, providing a consistent and scalable solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) shipping into warm-weather markets.As the wine industry continues to navigate increasing climate volatility and evolving carrier capabilities, Arrive55’s expansion offers wineries a purpose-built alternative to traditional parcel networks—delivering end-to-end temperature control and a premium last-mile experience.“Reliable cold-chain solutions have become a critical gap in the DTC channel,” said Raini Keyser, Vice President of Sales at Arrive55. “By establishing a consistent weekly cadence across the Napa and Willamette Valley, we’re enabling wineries to confidently access key markets like Arizona, Texas, South Florida, and North Carolina without compromising wine integrity or customer experience.”Service Highlights:• No Fuel Surcharges: Stable, transparent pricing amid industry volatility• True End-to-End Temperature Control: From pickup through final delivery• Weekly Scheduled Pickups: Predictable logistics across Napa and Willamette Valley• White-Glove Final Mile: By-appointment delivery with adult signature• Targeted Market Coverage: Purpose-built routes into high-risk heat statesArrive55’s model is designed to complement existing fulfillment workflows, offering wineries a reliable shipping option where traditional carriers may fall short, particularly during peak summer months and shoulder seasons with unpredictable temperature swings.This expansion reflects Arrive55’s continued investment in infrastructure and partnerships to support the evolving needs of the DTC wine channel, with a focus on preserving product quality and elevating the end consumer experience.About Arrive55Arrive55 is a specialized logistics provider focused exclusively on temperature-controlled, direct-to-consumer wine shipping. Through an integrated cold-chain network and white-glove delivery model, Arrive55 helps wineries protect their product, enhance customer satisfaction, and expand into challenging climate markets with confidence.Media Contact:Raini KeyserVice President of Sales, Arrive55raini@arrive55.com - 602-781-3820

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