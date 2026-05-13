More Than Candles: UNHEARD OF Is Building a Culture Around Scent
Unheard Of Founder Britney Ferguson: Redefining luxury through the intersection of fashion, music, and raw emotional scent.
Designed for a generation that sees their living space as a curated extension of their persona, Unheard Of moves beyond the expected. We don’t sell fragrances; we curate atmospheres. We create emotionally driven scent experiences inspired by everything. Founded on a belief that feeling everything is a strength, Unheard Of embraces the beautiful complexity of human emotion to create fragrances that resonate on a deeper, more personal level.
While the market is often saturated with generic wellness themes, and predictable scents, Unheard Of carves out a unique space by prioritizing individuality and culture. Each candle serves as an atmospheric piece of art, housed in the brand’s signature matte black aesthetic, a visual identity that feels as at home on a upcoming music producer’s desk as it does in a high end fashion boutique.
“Unheard Of is about the scents you haven’t felt yet,” says founder Britney. “We aren’t just creating products. We’re creating the backdrop for creative life. It’s about the intersection of how we live, what we listen to, and the emotions we want to evoke in our most personal spaces.”
The Unheard Of Difference:
The Aesthetic
A striking matte black editorial design that complements minimalist, maximalist, and high fashion interiors alike. Our signature vessel is designed to be an artifact, a visual anchor that integrates into any environment while maintaining its own distinct, quiet authority.
The Craft
Hand-poured in small batches to ensure meticulous quality control and an exceptional throw that fills a room without overpowering it.
The Ingredients A premium blend of natural coconut soy wax and high quality fragrance oils for a clean, elevated burn.
The Ethos
We are moving away from traditional, romanticized traditions toward mood driven scents designed for those who view fragrance as an extension of their authentic identity. Since its inception, Unheard Of has built a loyal audience by leaning into the authentic connection between fragrance and environment. We are dismantling the quiet standards of the industry.
We aren't here to play it safe. We are here to redefine what luxury feels like when it actually has something to say.
Welcome to Unheard Of.
Britney Ferguson Founder, Unheard Of Candles
Media Contact: Email: info@unheardofcandles.com Website: www.unheardofcandles.com Instagram: @unheardofcandles
Britney Ferguson
Unheard Of Candles
+1 917-617-8574
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