Bone Orchard Tequila Launches with a Bold Tribute to Rebellious Roots and Refined Craft

Crafted in Jalisco and rooted in Idaho spirit, Bone Orchard launches three agave expressions now available across the Treasure Valley.

Bone Orchard is a project our team has been working on for a while. We are excited to continue our commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and value by introducing our own tequila brand to Idaho.” — Andy Koenig, Founder of Koenig Distillery

CALDWELL, ID, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bone Orchard Tequila officially launches, as Koenig Distillery introduces a premium tequila brand that honors the rebellious roots of agave while delivering refined, modern craftsmanship. Distilled and bottled in Tequila, Jalisco, and inspired by the rugged Idaho desert, Bone Orchard is a spirit built on contrast, character, and legacy.The name “Bone Orchard” comes from old cowboy slang for a cemetery, a tribute to fearless lives, hard-earned stories, and traditions that refuse to stay buried. The brand raises a glass not only to what’s ahead, but to everything that came before.Rooted in Tradition, Distilled with PurposeEvery drop of Bone Orchard Tequila is produced entirely within Mexico’s Denomination of Origin in Tequila, Jalisco. Made from 100% Blue Weber agave harvested at peak maturity, the tequila is distilled and bottled in the region to preserve authenticity from harvest to label.Bone Orchard partnered with Casa Maestri , one of Jalisco’s most respected distilleries, to bring the brand to life. Their generations of expertise ensure that each expression reflects clarity, craftsmanship, and complexity.While perfected in Mexico, the brand’s spirit is also inspired by Koenig Distillery’s location in Idaho's Sunnyslope, overlooking the Owyhee Mountains, where the founders grow fruit and remain rooted in agricultural tradition. The dual meaning of “orchard,” life and decay, mirrors the brand’s philosophy of honoring the past while building a spirit that lives on.The Bone Orchard Tequila CollectionBone Orchard launches with three core expressions, each showcasing a different side of the agave:Blanco – Unaged and bottled immediately after distillation to preserve bright agave character. Crisp and clean with notes of fresh agave, citrus zest, and light pepper. Ideal for premium cocktails or sipping neat.Reposado – Aged in American oak barrels for balanced richness. Warm vanilla, soft caramel, honeyed oak, and subtle spice create a smooth, versatile pour.Añejo – Aged at least one year in charred oak barrels. Deep amber in color with layered notes of caramel, toasted oak, vanilla, and warm baking spice, crafted for slow sipping.Each expression was hand-selected by an experienced industry team, including Nick Boban of Craft Lounge and Dustan Bristol of Brick 29, who collaborated with Koenig Distillery to refine the final flavor profiles.AvailabilityBone Orchard Tequila is now available in Treasure Valley liquor stores, with expanded distribution in Idaho State Liquor Stores planned throughout 2026.To learn more, visit www.boneorchardtequila.com or visit Koenig Distillery in person at their Tasting Room on the Sunnyslope in Caldwell, open 12-5 pm every day.About Bone Orchard TequilaBone Orchard Tequila is a premium tequila distilled and bottled in Tequila, Jalisco, from 100% Blue Weber agave. Inspired by Idaho’s rugged landscapes and crafted in partnership with Casa Maestri Distillery, Bone Orchard honors tradition while delivering bold, refined expressions. With every sip, Bone Orchard invites you to Unearth Your Adventurous Spirit.

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