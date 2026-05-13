6th Annual Retrofit Canada Conference to Welcome 700+ Attendees in Halifax

Retrofit Canada Conference

Canada’s leading platform for energy efficiency, building retrofits, and decarbonization.

Taking Retrofit Canada to Halifax for the first time is an exciting milestone for us.” — Symon Rubens, CEO, Energy Conference Network

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy Conference Network is set to host the 6th Annual Retrofit Canada Conference on June 24–25, 2026, at the Halifax Convention Center, marking the first time the prestigious event will take place in Halifax, Nova Scotia.As Canada’s leading platform for energy efficiency, building retrofits, and decarbonization, Retrofit Canada 2026 is expected to bring together over 700 registrants, more than 120 expert speakers, and 60+ sponsors and partners from across the country. The event will serve as a critical meeting point for policymakers, building owners, energy leaders, and technology innovators driving the transition toward a low-carbon built environment.The move to Halifax reflects the commitment to expanding the conversation on retrofitting and energy performance across all regions of Canada, including Atlantic Canada’s growing role in sustainability and infrastructure modernization.“Taking Retrofit Canada to Halifax for the first time is an exciting milestone for us,” said Symon Rubens, CEO of Energy Conference Network. “The scale of this year’s event, with over 700 attendees and a record number of speakers and partners, demonstrates the urgency and momentum behind retrofit initiatives nationwide. We’re proud to create a platform where industry leaders can collaborate, share solutions, and accelerate Canada’s path to net zero.”The two-day conference will feature in-depth discussions on building decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency technologies, policy frameworks, financing mechanisms, and case studies showcasing successful retrofit projects across Canada.Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with a diverse network of stakeholders, explore innovative solutions from leading sponsors, and gain actionable insights to support their retrofit and sustainability goals. Registration is currently open, with a limited-time CA$300 discount available until Friday, May 15, 2026.

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