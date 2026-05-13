Happy Day Brands Appoints Tom Lyons to Lead Foodservice National Accounts and Business Development

Tom Lyons, Vice President of National Accounts and New Business Development at Happy Day Brands

We are proud to welcome Tom to the team, not only because he is an incredible leader, but because he is someone who truly aligns with our deep values as a purpose-driven company.” — Mark Priddy, CEO and Co-Founder of Happy Day Brands.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happy Day Brands , a national producer of better-for-you, natural and organic specialty foods, announces Tom Lyons, CFSP as its Vice President of National Accounts and New Business Development for its foodservice division.With over 30 years of foodservice industry experience, Lyons will lead the expansion of Happy Day Brands’ foodservice business, with a focus on growth across Colleges & Universities, K-12 education segments, national accounts, and strategic partnerships.Lyon held previous leadership roles with Sysco, BSI and Ecolab. During his tenure at Sysco, he led the national strategy for Colleges & Universities and K-12 foodservice, driving revenue growth from $60 million to $659 million. Most recently, he served as Director of Education and New Business Development at Good Source Solutions, where he helped launch and grow higher education initiatives and built strategic partnerships with key industry organizations and group purchasing networks.“We are proud to welcome him to the team, not only because he is an incredible leader, but because he is someone who truly aligns with our deep values as a purpose-driven company,” said Mark Priddy, CEO and Co-Founder of Happy Day Brands. “Tom has a unique ability to build systems that scale and create lasting partnerships, and as we continue to grow our foodservice business nationally, his leadership will help us expand our reach while staying grounded in our mission to create meaningful impact.”Lyons is widely respected across the industry and is the recipient of the NACUFS Daryl Van Hook Industry Award, recognizing outstanding contributions to foodservice in higher education. He is also a Certified Food Service Professional (CFSP) and holds additional certifications through the North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM) and ServSafe.“I’m honored to join Happy Day Brands at such an exciting time,” said Lyons. “From my perspective, this is more than a growth story, it’s a mission-driven company that is creating real impact. The combination of strong leadership, high-quality products, and a purpose-centered model creates a unique opportunity. I’m looking forward to expanding the Happy Day Brands foodservice platform and building deeper partnerships across national accounts and the education sector.”Lyons will continue to be based in the Denver area in his new role.About Happy Day Brands Based in Boise, Idaho, Happy Day Brands is an Idaho Benefit Corporation and social impact company co-founded by Mark and Jeanette Priddy in 2017. The company is committed to nourishing, inspiring, and bringing people together to help shape a more sustainable and just world. Happy Day operates on a buy-one, give-one model, where every purchase helps provide meals to those in need. Through its Good For You, Good For All™ initiative, Happy Day donates meals to Feeding Americafood banks across the country — over 8 million meals and counting.Happy Day produces a line of non-GMO, organic, and gluten-free natural food products, including oatmeal, granola, protein powders, nut butters, high-protein on-the-go cups, protein pancakes, flours, grains, seeds, and baking mixes. The company serves a growing network of foodservice partners, including universities, restaurants, hotels, and other non-commercial institutions, while continuing to expand its retail presence nationwide. More information can be found at www.happydaybrands.com

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