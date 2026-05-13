SONAX USA Launches Ceramic Wheel Coating in the United States

SONAX CC Wheel

Advanced ceramic wheel coating helps protect against brake dust, road grime, heat, and contamination while simplifying maintenance.

Anyone who has spent time scrubbing brake dust off wheels understands how frustrating wheel maintenance can be. This SONAX coating completely changes that experience.” — Rob McCrary, SONAX USA Managing Director

WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SONAX USA today announced the U.S. launch of SONAX CC Wheel , a high-performance ceramic coating specifically engineered to protect automotive wheels and rims from brake dust, road contaminants, and extreme operating temperatures.Powered by advanced Si-technology, SONAX CC Wheel forms a durable, cross-linked ceramic layer that bonds directly to the wheel surface, creating a slick hydrophobic barrier designed to withstand harsh driving conditions while making routine wheel cleaning dramatically easier.Wheels are among the dirtiest and most abused surfaces on any vehicle, constantly exposed to high brake temperatures, road grime, and corrosive contaminants. SONAX CC Wheel was developed to help enthusiasts and professionals maintain cleaner, glossier wheels with less effort over time.“Anyone who has spent time scrubbing brake dust off wheels understands how frustrating wheel maintenance can be,” said Rob McCrary, Managing Director of SONAX USA. “This SONAX coating completely changes that experience. Brake dust releases easier, wheels stay cleaner longer, and the finish keeps that deep gloss people want.”The advanced ceramic formula is safe for painted wheels, clear-coated wheels, alloy rims, and powder-coated finishes, while delivering durable long-term protection designed to maintain performance wash after wash. In addition, it will not be compromised when using a pH-neutral wheel cleaner such as SONAX Wheel Cleaner Plus.Key product benefits include:• Withstands extreme braking temperatures without breaking down• Helps prevent brake dust and road grime from bonding to wheel surfaces• Creates a slick hydrophobic barrier for easier maintenance• Enhances gloss, depth, and overall wheel appearance• Reduces scrubbing and aggressive cleaning during routine washes• Durable ceramic protection designed for long-lasting performanceSONAX CC Wheel is now available online at sonaxusa.com autogeek.net and through authorized SONAX USA distributors and retail partners throughout the United States.------------------------------ABOUT SONAX USASONAX USA, part of Vision Investments LLC headquartered in Westfield, Indiana, manages the exclusive U.S. distribution rights for SONAX, one of the world’s leading car care brands. Manufactured in Germany and sold in 107 countries, SONAX is recognized for its German engineering, professional-grade performance, and market-leading position in Germany. SONAX USA supplies premium automotive appearance products to professional detailers, resellers, dealership groups, car wash operators, and automotive enthusiasts across the United States.

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