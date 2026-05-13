GPAC announces Spanish launch of the international NAPOS drug safety database for acute porphyria

New clinical reference tool aims to strengthen patient safety and informed medical decision-making for Spanish-speaking communities

Access to clear and reliable information can make a critical difference for people with acute porphyria, and no one should face barriers to essential health information.” — IPNET Drugs Working Group

NORWICH, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 18, Global Porphyria Day, the Global Porphyria Advocacy Coalition (GPAC) announces the official Spanish-language launch of the NAPOS Safe Drugs Database for the acute hepatic porphyrias, an internationally recognized clinical reference developed by the Norwegian Porphyria Centre (NAPOS) to support medication safety assessment in porphyria patients.The platform provides specialist guidance on medications considered safe, unsafe or requiring specialist supervision for patients with acute hepatic porphyrias, including:* Acute Intermittent Porphyria (AIP)* Variegate Porphyria (VP)* Hereditary Coproporphyria (HCP)* ALA Dehydratase Deficiency Porphyria (ADP)The database is widely used by clinicians and specialists as a technical reference supporting therapeutic decision-making in primary care, emergency settings, hospitalization and multidisciplinary management.The new Spanish-language version seeks to reduce longstanding language barriers that have limited timely access to critical drug safety information for Spanish-speaking healthcare professionals and patients.Certain commonly prescribed medications may trigger severe and potentially life-threatening acute attacks in individuals living with porphyria. In this context, rapid and accurate access to drug risk classifications represents an important patient safety intervention.The database is managed by NAPOS and developed in collaboration with the International Porphyria Network (Ipnet) , the Safety of Drugs for Porphyria Patients Working Group (WGDRUGS), and the UK Porphyria Medicines Information Service (UKPMIS). Assessments are based on international clinical experience, published case reports and pharmacological data.“Language accessibility in critical pharmacological information is not simply a matter of convenience - it is a patient safety intervention. This launch aims to support safer clinical decision-making and reduce inequities affecting Spanish-speaking communities living with porphyria,” said Sue Burrell, President of GPAC.“Direct Spanish-language access to an international technical reference will strengthen the ability of physicians, emergency teams and primary care professionals to respond appropriately in potentially critical situations affecting porphyria patients,” said Kika Shabot, Vice President of GPAC and President of the Mexican Society for Porphyria.“Access to clear and reliable information can make a critical difference for people with acute porphyria, and no one should face barriers to essential health information. We are pleased to see this resource become available in Spanish, helping to improve safety and confidence for patients and families globally, and we would like to thank GPAC for leading this project forward”, said the IPNET Drugs Working Group.GPAC also acknowledged the work of the translation team, medical reviewers, and international collaborators involved in the project, including the translation leadership of Dr. Magne Rekdal and the NAPOS team, as well as the medical review conducted by Dr. Isaac Hindi. The initiative was supported through an educational grant from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals aimed at expanding global access to drug safety information for porphyria patients.About GPACThe Global Porphyria Advocacy Coalition (GPAC) is an international coalition of porphyria patient organizations working to improve access to diagnosis, treatment, education and patient safety for people living with porphyria worldwide.

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