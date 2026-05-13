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​Mill and overlay project to begin on US 14/16 northwest of Gillette

GILLETTE, WY – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor, Croell Inc., will begin a mill and overlay of US 14/16 between mile markers 96 and 99 the week of May 18, 2026 – weather permitting.

Traffic will encounter flagging operations, lane closures, a reduced speed limit, and a pilot car to direct traffic through the work zone.  Motorists will be traveling on a milled surface, which may include loose gravel, and are encouraged to keep a safe distance between cars to reduce the chance of windshield damage.

This project is scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2026.

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​Mill and overlay project to begin on US 14/16 northwest of Gillette

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