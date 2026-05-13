WYDOT will run eastbound traffic through Green River Thursday morning

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), with contract crews from Casper Electric, will be routing eastbound traffic through Green River on Flaming Gorge Way, this Thursday morning, beginning at 9 a.m. for 2 hours to repair the glare shields in the eastbound tunnel. The work will be done with the westbound traffic still moving through the tunnel, while work takes place in the eastbound traffic lane.

Many of the glare shields were recently damaged when an oversized load entered the tunnel, shearing them off the concrete barriers.

“The previous detour was so crews could remove all the damaged glare shields and assess what would need replaced. This time we will be replacing as many glare shields as we can with the supply we have,” WYDOT maintenance engineer Clint Lockman said.

Crews are nearing completion of the overall project, which includes new conduit and lighting in the westbound tunnel. The work is scheduled for completion around the end of June this year.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. WYDOT is committed to providing the public with update information as work progresses.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put their phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.