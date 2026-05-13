Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet May 18-19

DOUGLAS, Wyo. – The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet May 18-19, 2026, in east-central Wyoming to tour local airports and hold a monthly business meeting.

The Commission will hold its regular business meeting on Monday, May 18, at 3:15 p.m., at the Wyoming Department of Transportation Shop in Douglas (50 Orin Way). The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda. Before the meeting, the Commission will tour the Converse County Airport at 2 p.m.

The Commission will tour various airports on Tuesday, May 19, including Phifer Field in Wheatland, Camp Guernsey, and Torrington Municipal Airport. Commission members will also attend a dinner on Monday, May 18, but no official business will be conducted. A full itinerary may be found on the commission website.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015.