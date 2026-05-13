Illinois Army National Guard Chaplain Presides Over Military Funeral Honors for Repatriated WWII Veteran

After more than 80 years, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Paul Allen “Dusty” Gregg has finally returned home to Illinois. On Monday, May 11, 2026, a graveside funeral service with full Army Funeral Honors was held at the Arcola Township Cemetery to honor the life, service, and sacrifice of the World War II veteran. The solemn repatriation and burial ceremony was presided over by ChaplainMonte Bowers, Brigade Chaplain for the 65th Troop Command Brigade of the Illinois Army National Guard. Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve’s 88th Readiness Division conducted the military funeral and honors, providing the final ceremonial salute to the repatriated hero. During the service, Chaplain Bowers honored the fallen Soldier’s legacy, stating, “In 1944, Staff Sergeant Gregg participated in the invasion of France as a member of Company H, 2nd Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. His bravery and commitment were evident as a combat infantryman.” Staff Sgt. Gregg was born on January 6, 1915, in Arcola, Illinois, to William Riley and LauraGregg. He was raised in Garrett, Illinois, and attended Atwood High School, where he was recognized as an exceptional athlete and served as the captain of the football team. Before his military service began, he worked at various restaurants in Arthur, Illinois. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1941, marking the beginning of a distinguished military career that would eventually take him to the front lines of the European Theater. He served with the historic 28th Infantry Division, a Pennsylvania National Guard unit known as the “Keystone Division” and the oldest continuously serving division-sized unit in the U.S. Army. As a member of Company H, 2nd Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, he participated in the 1944 invasion of France. Tragically, Staff Sergeant Gregg was reported missing in action on December 18, 1944, in the vicinity of Fouhren, Luxembourg, during the height of the conflict. The long-awaited identification of Staff Sgt. Gregg’s remains was made possible through DNA analysis by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base on May 29, 2025. Following the service, the family expressed their profound gratitude for his return. As reported by WCIA 3 News, Gregg’s nephew, Tom Spencer, shared the family’s sentiment, noting that while many years have passed, the importance of this homecoming cannot be overstated. "It’s a sense of relief and a sense of pride that he’s finally back home where he belongs," Spencer remarked, reflecting on the generations of the Gregg family who waited for this day. The final burial at Arcola Township Cemetery allowed the community to lay him to rest with the honors he earned through his ultimate sacrifice. The combined efforts of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, the Illinois Army National Guard, the U.S. Army Reserve’s 88th Readiness Division, and the Edwards Funeral Home ensured a dignified homecoming for a Soldier who gave his all for his country. The military funeral honors served as a powerful testament to the military's sacred promise to bring every service member home.

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