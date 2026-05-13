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JURY AWARDS $4M AFTER APARTMENT STAIR COLLAPSE, TURNING DOWN DEFENSE PUSH TO LIMIT LIABILITY

A Florida jury awarded $4 million to a woman who suffered serious back injuries after an exterior staircase collapsed at her Melbourne apartment complex, a verdict her attorneys said followed years of litigation, a low pretrial offer and a hard-fought trial over maintenance and inspection failures.

Photograph of broken staircase that caused plaintiff's fall. Courtesy photo

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JURY AWARDS $4M AFTER APARTMENT STAIR COLLAPSE, TURNING DOWN DEFENSE PUSH TO LIMIT LIABILITY

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