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NEW RULE, NEW RISKS: ATTORNEY WARNS OF PITFALLS AMID FLORIDA HEALTHCARE CHANGES

"You’re dealing with a very risky population," said Jason Goldman, co-managing partner of Davis Goldman. "It is a highly litigious and highly regulated space, with plain, inherent risk. But it’s not a bad space. It’s a good thing that’s happening."

4 minute read May 12, 2026 at 01:18 PM

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NEW RULE, NEW RISKS: ATTORNEY WARNS OF PITFALLS AMID FLORIDA HEALTHCARE CHANGES

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