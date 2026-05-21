Upper Alabama River Mitigation Bank Advances Toward Federal Approval in Lowndes County

Hollingsworth Farms' UARMB completes Revised Prospectus and enters USACE IRT review, advancing toward MBI approval and 172,170 Phase 1 stream credits.

The Upper Alabama River Watershed has proven demand for stream credits. UARMB's 172,170-credit Phase 1 pipeline reflects years of regulatory groundwork and sound restoration science.” — Victoria Bruce, CEO of The Mitigation Banking Group

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Upper Alabama River Mitigation Bank (UARMB), a federally regulated stream mitigation bank situated on a 154.76-acre site in Lowndes County, Alabama, has completed its Revised Prospectus and initiated formal engagement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Mobile District Interagency Review Team (IRT) — marking a significant step toward approval of its Mitigation Banking Instrument (MBI).The project is sponsored by Hollingsworth Farms, LLC (principal: Jim Hollingsworth) and managed by The Mitigation Banking Group, Inc., led by CEO Victoria Bruce , serving as mitigation consultant.Project Scope and DesignPhase 1 of UARMB encompasses 15,990 linear feet of stream restoration across two sub-phases — Phase 1A (7,240 LF) and Phase 1B (8,750 LF) — generating a total of 172,170 potential stream credits. Phase 2 encompasses an additional 168,000 potential credits, representing additional restoration scope beyond Phase 1.Stream design is led by Steve Jones of Meanders River Restoration, Inc., applying the Rosgen Method of natural channel design with demonstrated Coastal Plain restoration experience. Legal counsel for the conservation easement and regulatory matters is provided by Neil C. Johnston, Esq. of Hand, Arendall, Harrison, Sale, based in Mobile, Alabama.Credit Release StructureUpon USACE approval of the MBI, the bank will be authorized to release an initial tranche of 34,434 credits — 20% of Phase 1A credits — at an opening price of $175 per credit. The credit release schedule, tied to Corps-approved construction and monitoring milestones, extends through final stream stability verification, with pricing escalating to $295 per credit in later release periods. Total Phase 1 projected revenue is approximately $40.7 million, as detailed in the project's published proforma Documented Regional DemandThe bank's Primary Service Area — the Upper Alabama River Watershed (HUC 03150201) — has an active record of stream credit transactions. Recent purchases recorded in RIBITS, the federal regulatory mitigation tracking system, include credits acquired by Hyundai Transformers (7,464 credits, November 2025), Maxwell Air Force Base (462 credits, September 2025), and Ferroglobe USA (95 credits, April 2026).Identified pipeline demand in the watershed includes mining remediation, new mine permit requirements, federal infrastructure bridge replacement programs, and Alabama Department of Transportation projects — all subject to compensatory mitigation requirements under Sections 401 and 404 of the Clean Water Act and Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act.Path to ApprovalUARMB is advancing toward USACE approval of the MBI, conservation easement, and final design plans. Upon approval, the bank will be authorized to sell stream credits to permitted projects within its service area. Project documentation, including the Revised Prospectus and proforma, is available at the project listing maintained by The Mitigation Banking Group.About The Mitigation Banking Group, Inc.Founded by Victoria K. Bruce, The Mitigation Banking Group, Inc. specializes in the development, sale, and marketing of mitigation banks and credits across the United States. The firm bridges the gap between buyers, sellers, and regulators, simplifying complex regulatory pathways with expertise and efficiency. Learn more at www.mitigationbankinginc.com

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