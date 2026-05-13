Carew International Named to Selling Power's 2026 Top Sales Training Companies List for the Fourteenth Consecutive Year

Carew International earns its 14th consecutive spot on Selling Power's Top Sales Training Companies list for practical training that drives lasting results.

Sales training only works if it changes behavior in the field.” — Jeff Seeley, CEO, Carew International

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carew International has been named to Selling Power's 2026 list of Top Sales Training Companies, marking its fourteenth consecutive year of recognition and reinforcing its position as a long-standing leader in sales and leadership development.Selling Power's 2026 list recognizes companies helping sales teams navigate a more complex environment shaped by AI, shifting buyer expectations, and increased pressure on revenue performance. Organizations were evaluated based on the scope of their training programs, innovation in delivery and methodology, contributions to the market, and client satisfaction."This recognition reflects what our clients do every day," said Jeff Seeley, CEO of Carew International. "They're navigating real pressure with uncertain markets, faster buyer expectations, and teams that need more than a playbook. What they get from Carew is a shared language, a repeatable process, and a way of thinking about customer relationships that sticks long after the training ends."According to Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and publisher of Selling Power, the stakes for sales organizations continue to rise. "With markets whipsawing and global trade uncertainty creating new headwinds, B2B revenue teams are also navigating rapid change driven by AI - new buyer expectations, faster decision cycles, and a higher bar for insight-led conversations. Building a resilient, future-ready sales organization is essential to protect pipeline and sustain growth. Partnering with top sales training companies helps ensure your teams have the skills, coaching, and AI-enabled practices to win in 2026 and beyond."For 2026, the Selling Power team gathered feedback from nearly 370 clients of applicant companies. What Carew clients describe most often is a shift in how their teams show up. One participant put it plainly: "I've been through many selling courses. The Carew course uses very intuitive techniques that are easy to immediately incorporate."Carew's programs are built around behavioral and adult learning science and center on proprietary communication and process models that give sales teams a shared language and a repeatable approach to customer conversations - one that extends beyond the training room through reinforcement, manager coaching tools, and customization built around each client's business reality."Sales training only works if it changes behavior in the field," Seeley said. "That's the standard we hold ourselves to, and it's what our clients keep coming back for."View the full 2026 Selling Power Top Sales Training Companies list here: https://bit.ly/3R2BJwo About Carew InternationalCarew International, Inc. is a sales, customer service, and leadership training organization with more than 50 years of experience helping organizations improve performance through practical, behavior-based development. Carew partners with companies across industries to build high-performing teams, strengthen customer relationships, and drive measurable business results. Learn more at www.carew.com About Selling PowerIn addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters ( https://bit.ly/3nUpek7 ), as well as the leading AI sales newsletter (Subscribe to the AI 4 Sales™ / Sales 3.0 Digest – Sales 3.0 Conference / Blog (sales30conf.com). Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. https://www.sales30conf.com

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