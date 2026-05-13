Middle East Enterprises Face Growing Challenge Turning AI Investment Into Operational Results

Vijay Presenting the value of AI Kudo Advisory - We exist to make AI move

Dubai based Kudo Advisory says organisations are struggling to move beyond AI experimentation toward scalable business impact

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence investment accelerates across the Middle East, many organisations are encountering a growing challenge: turning AI ambition into measurable operational outcomes.While enterprises across the region continue to invest heavily in AI technologies, industry analysts and transformation leaders are increasingly highlighting a disconnect between experimentation and enterprise wide execution. According to PwC, artificial intelligence could contribute up to US$320 billion to the Middle East economy by 2030, underscoring both the scale of the opportunity and the growing pressure on organisations to translate AI investment into measurable operational outcomes.Many organisations remain stuck in fragmented pilot initiatives, unclear governance structures, and isolated use cases that struggle to scale into sustained business value.According to Vijay Jaswal, Founder of Dubai based Kudo Advisory and former regional CTO at global enterprise software firms including IFS and Software AG, the next phase of enterprise AI maturity will be defined less by access to technology and more by execution discipline.“Most organisations no longer question whether AI matters,” said Jaswal. “The challenge now is determining where AI can genuinely create value, how to govern it responsibly, and how to operationalise it at scale. Many businesses are still approaching AI through disconnected pilots without a clear operating model, governance framework, or delivery structure.”Kudo Advisory, recently launched in the UAE, focuses on helping organisations bridge that gap through pragmatic AI advisory services spanning strategy, governance, operating model design, use case prioritisation, and programme delivery assurance.The company believes the regional AI conversation is now evolving beyond early experimentation toward broader enterprise adoption. As boards and executive leadership teams increasingly prioritise AI driven transformation, greater emphasis is being placed on measurable outcomes, accountability, regulatory considerations, and operational integration.“AI is rapidly becoming a board level discussion,” Jaswal added. “What organisations are now recognising is that successful AI adoption is not purely a technology challenge. It requires strategic alignment, governance, prioritised value creation, and disciplined execution across the business.”Kudo Advisory works with organisations that are unsure where to start with AI or are struggling to extract measurable value from existing initiatives. The firm’s approach focuses on identifying where AI can genuinely improve operational performance while ensuring the right governance and guardrails are established to support sustainable adoption.Headquartered in Dubai, Kudo Advisory serves organisations across the UAE and broader Middle East, supporting sectors including industrials, logistics, telecommunications, enterprise services, and energy.The name “Kudo” is derived from the Japanese word 駆動, meaning drive or propulsion, reflecting the firm’s philosophy of turning intent into forward motion.About Kudo AdvisoryKudo Advisory is a Dubai based AI advisory and consultancy firm helping organisations define, govern, and deliver artificial intelligence at scale. The firm works with CEOs, CIOs, and leadership teams to move from AI ambition to measurable outcomes through pragmatic strategy, robust governance, value led prioritisation, and disciplined execution.Website: [www.kudoadvisory.com]( http://www.kudoadvisory.com LinkedIn: [ www.linkedin.com/in/vijayjaswal Contact: [info@kudoadvisory.com](mailto:info@kudoadvisory.com)

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